East Carolina vs. Navy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for East Carolina vs. Navy
Over/Under Insights
- East Carolina's games this season have gone over 46.5 points seven of 10 times.
- In 66.7% of Navy's games this season (6/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 46.5.
- The two teams combine to average 47.3 points per game, 0.8 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 8.4 points fewer than the 54.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Pirates games this season is 58.6, 12.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 46.5.
- The 46.5-point total for this game is 2.2 points below the 48.7 points per game average total in Midshipmen games this season.
East Carolina Stats and Trends
- East Carolina has played 10 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- The Pirates have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 4 points or more (in three chances).
- East Carolina's games this year have hit the over in 30% of its opportunities (three times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Pirates rack up just 0.1 more points per game (30.5) than the Midshipmen surrender (30.4).
- When East Carolina scores more than 30.4 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Pirates collect 78.5 more yards per game (435.5) than the Midshipmen give up per contest (357.0).
- In games that East Carolina churns out more than 357.0 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- The Pirates have turned the ball over nine more times (20 total) than the Midshipmen have forced a turnover (11) this season.
Navy Stats and Trends
- Navy has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Midshipmen have been underdogs by 4 points or more eight times this year and are 5-3 ATS in those games.
- Navy's games this season have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Midshipmen put up 16.8 points per game, 7.7 fewer than the Pirates surrender (24.5).
- The Midshipmen collect 119.0 fewer yards per game (272.0) than the Pirates allow (391.0).
- When Navy churns out over 391.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Midshipmen have turned the ball over seven times, 12 fewer times than the Pirates have forced turnovers (19).
Season Stats
|East Carolina
|Stats
|Navy
30.5
Avg. Points Scored
16.8
24.5
Avg. Points Allowed
30.4
435.5
Avg. Total Yards
272.0
391.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
357.0
20
Giveaways
7
19
Takeaways
11