AAC opponents will clash when the East Carolina Pirates (6-4, 0-0 AAC) battle the Navy Midshipmen (2-7, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for East Carolina vs. Navy

Over/Under Insights

East Carolina's games this season have gone over 46.5 points seven of 10 times.

In 66.7% of Navy's games this season (6/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 46.5.

The two teams combine to average 47.3 points per game, 0.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 8.4 points fewer than the 54.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Pirates games this season is 58.6, 12.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 46.5.

The 46.5-point total for this game is 2.2 points below the 48.7 points per game average total in Midshipmen games this season.

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina has played 10 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Pirates have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 4 points or more (in three chances).

East Carolina's games this year have hit the over in 30% of its opportunities (three times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Pirates rack up just 0.1 more points per game (30.5) than the Midshipmen surrender (30.4).

When East Carolina scores more than 30.4 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Pirates collect 78.5 more yards per game (435.5) than the Midshipmen give up per contest (357.0).

In games that East Carolina churns out more than 357.0 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Pirates have turned the ball over nine more times (20 total) than the Midshipmen have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Navy Stats and Trends

Navy has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

The Midshipmen have been underdogs by 4 points or more eight times this year and are 5-3 ATS in those games.

Navy's games this season have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Midshipmen put up 16.8 points per game, 7.7 fewer than the Pirates surrender (24.5).

The Midshipmen collect 119.0 fewer yards per game (272.0) than the Pirates allow (391.0).

When Navy churns out over 391.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Midshipmen have turned the ball over seven times, 12 fewer times than the Pirates have forced turnovers (19).

