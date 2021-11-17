Publish date:
Florida vs. Missouri College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Florida vs. Missouri
Over/Under Insights
- Florida and its opponents have combined for 69.5 points just two times this season.
- Missouri's games have gone over 69.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65, is 4.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 63.3 points per game, 6.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Gators and their opponents score an average of 58.4 points per game, 11.1 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 69.5 total in this game is 8.9 points above the 60.6 average total in Tigers games this season.
Florida Stats and Trends
- Florida has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Gators have just two against the spread wins in seven games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.
- Florida's games this year have hit the over in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Gators average 33.5 points per game, comparable to the 35.9 per outing the Tigers allow.
- Florida is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 35.9 points.
- The Gators rack up 36.5 more yards per game (492.4) than the Tigers allow per contest (455.9).
- In games that Florida picks up over 455.9 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- This year, the Gators have turned the ball over 18 times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (15).
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Missouri has covered the spread twice this year.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 8.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Missouri's games this season have hit the over on seven of 10 set point totals (70%).
- This season the Tigers score 4.1 more points per game (31.5) than the Gators give up (27.4).
- Missouri is 1-6 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 27.4 points.
- The Tigers rack up 65.2 more yards per game (434.3) than the Gators give up (369.1).
- When Missouri totals over 369.1 yards, the team is 1-7 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over one more time (11 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats
|Florida
|Stats
|Missouri
33.5
Avg. Points Scored
31.5
27.4
Avg. Points Allowed
35.9
492.4
Avg. Total Yards
434.3
369.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
455.9
18
Giveaways
11
10
Takeaways
15