SEC foes will clash when the Florida Gators (5-5, 0-0 SEC) battle the Missouri Tigers (5-5, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Florida vs. Missouri

Over/Under Insights

Florida and its opponents have combined for 69.5 points just two times this season.

Missouri's games have gone over 69.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65, is 4.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 63.3 points per game, 6.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Gators and their opponents score an average of 58.4 points per game, 11.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 69.5 total in this game is 8.9 points above the 60.6 average total in Tigers games this season.

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Gators have just two against the spread wins in seven games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

Florida's games this year have hit the over in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Gators average 33.5 points per game, comparable to the 35.9 per outing the Tigers allow.

Florida is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 35.9 points.

The Gators rack up 36.5 more yards per game (492.4) than the Tigers allow per contest (455.9).

In games that Florida picks up over 455.9 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Gators have turned the ball over 18 times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (15).

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri has covered the spread twice this year.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 8.5 points or more (in two chances).

Missouri's games this season have hit the over on seven of 10 set point totals (70%).

This season the Tigers score 4.1 more points per game (31.5) than the Gators give up (27.4).

Missouri is 1-6 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 27.4 points.

The Tigers rack up 65.2 more yards per game (434.3) than the Gators give up (369.1).

When Missouri totals over 369.1 yards, the team is 1-7 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over one more time (11 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (10) this season.

