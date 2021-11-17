Sun Belt opponents will clash when the Georgia State Panthers (5-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet the Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-8, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Odds for Georgia State vs. Arkansas State

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State's games this season have gone over 65.5 points three of 10 times.

Arkansas State's games have gone over 65.5 points in four of nine chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.1, is 14.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 71.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.8 more than the 65.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 56.2, 9.3 points fewer than Saturday's total of 65.5 .

The 66.5 PPG average total in Red Wolves games this season is 1.0 point more than this game's over/under.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State has seven wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

Georgia State has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this year (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Panthers rack up 25.0 points per game, 16.1 fewer than the Red Wolves allow per matchup (41.1).

When Georgia State scores more than 41.1 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Panthers rack up 377.7 yards per game, 153.0 fewer yards than the 530.7 the Red Wolves give up per matchup.

The Panthers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Red Wolves have 14 takeaways .

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Arkansas State has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Red Wolves have just one ATS win in four games as an underdog of 16.5 points or more.

Arkansas State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Red Wolves rack up 26.1 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the Panthers allow (30.2).

When Arkansas State records more than 30.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Red Wolves rack up 25.4 fewer yards per game (400.1) than the Panthers allow per contest (425.5).

In games that Arkansas State piles up over 425.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Red Wolves have turned the ball over 20 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (13).

Season Stats