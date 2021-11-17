Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC North foes will do battle in Week 11 of the NFL season when the Green Bay Packers (8-2) battle the Minnesota Vikings (4-5).

Odds for Packers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points just two times this season.
  • In 44.4% of Minnesota's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 49.
  • The two teams combine to score 46.2 points per game, 2.8 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to allow 41.4 points per game, 7.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Packers and their opponents score an average of 48.6 points per game, 0.4 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Vikings have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 1.3 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Green Bay is 9-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Packers have been favored by 2.5 points or more seven times this season and are 6-1 ATS in those contests.
  • Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on only two of 10 set point totals (20%).
  • This year, the Packers put up just 1.8 fewer points per game (21.6) than the Vikings give up (23.4).
  • When Green Bay scores more than 23.4 points, it is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
  • The Packers collect 339.4 yards per game, 29.7 fewer yards than the 369.1 the Vikings allow per outing.
  • In games that Green Bay amasses over 369.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • This year, the Packers have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (12).
  • In Minnesota's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Vikings have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more in three chances.
  • Minnesota has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Vikings rack up 24.6 points per game, 6.6 more than the Packers allow (18.0).
  • Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team records more than 18.0 points.
  • The Vikings collect 384.7 yards per game, 74.8 more yards than the 309.9 the Packers give up.
  • Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team totals over 309.9 yards.
  • This season the Vikings have six turnovers, 10 fewer than the Packers have takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

  • Minnesota has one win against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this year.
  • The Vikings are winless ATS (0-2) as 2.5-point underdogs or more at home.
  • This season, in four home games, Minnesota has not gone over the total.
  • This season, Vikings home games average 51.1 points, 2.1 more than this matchup's over/under (49).
  • On the road, Green Bay is 4-2 overall and 5-1 against the spread.
  • The Packers have two wins ATS (2-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more on the road.
  • This year, in six road games, Green Bay has gone over the total once.
  • This season, Packers away games average 48.8 points, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49).

Powered by Data Skrive.