NFC North foes will do battle in Week 11 of the NFL season when the Green Bay Packers (8-2) battle the Minnesota Vikings (4-5).

Odds for Packers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

Green Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points just two times this season.

In 44.4% of Minnesota's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 49.

The two teams combine to score 46.2 points per game, 2.8 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 41.4 points per game, 7.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Packers and their opponents score an average of 48.6 points per game, 0.4 fewer than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Vikings have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 1.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay is 9-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Packers have been favored by 2.5 points or more seven times this season and are 6-1 ATS in those contests.

Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on only two of 10 set point totals (20%).

This year, the Packers put up just 1.8 fewer points per game (21.6) than the Vikings give up (23.4).

When Green Bay scores more than 23.4 points, it is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Packers collect 339.4 yards per game, 29.7 fewer yards than the 369.1 the Vikings allow per outing.

In games that Green Bay amasses over 369.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Packers have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (12).

Vikings stats and trends

In Minnesota's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Vikings have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more in three chances.

Minnesota has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Vikings rack up 24.6 points per game, 6.6 more than the Packers allow (18.0).

Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team records more than 18.0 points.

The Vikings collect 384.7 yards per game, 74.8 more yards than the 309.9 the Packers give up.

Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team totals over 309.9 yards.

This season the Vikings have six turnovers, 10 fewer than the Packers have takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

Minnesota has one win against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this year.

The Vikings are winless ATS (0-2) as 2.5-point underdogs or more at home.

This season, in four home games, Minnesota has not gone over the total.

This season, Vikings home games average 51.1 points, 2.1 more than this matchup's over/under (49).

On the road, Green Bay is 4-2 overall and 5-1 against the spread.

The Packers have two wins ATS (2-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more on the road.

This year, in six road games, Green Bay has gone over the total once.

This season, Packers away games average 48.8 points, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49).

