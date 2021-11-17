Publish date:
Houston vs. Memphis College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Houston vs. Memphis
Over/Under Insights
- Houston and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in three of 10 games this season.
- Memphis' games have gone over 60.5 points in three of nine chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 70.4 points per game, 9.9 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 50 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.5 fewer than the 60.5 over/under in this contest.
- Cougars games have an average total of 55.2 points this season, 5.3 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 62.4 points, 1.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Cougars have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 8.5 points or more (in five chances).
- Houston's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).
- This year, the Cougars score 9.7 more points per game (38.9) than the Tigers surrender (29.2).
- Houston is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.2 points.
- The Cougars rack up 412.7 yards per game, just 2.4 more than the 410.3 the Tigers give up per matchup.
- Houston is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team piles up over 410.3 yards.
- This year, the Cougars have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (9).
Memphis Stats and Trends
- In Memphis' 10 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- Memphis' games this season have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Tigers average 31.5 points per game, 10.7 more than the Cougars allow (20.8).
- When Memphis records more than 20.8 points, it is 3-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
- The Tigers average 157.2 more yards per game (449.6) than the Cougars allow per matchup (292.4).
- Memphis is 2-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team churns out more than 292.4 yards.
- The Tigers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 19 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|Memphis
38.9
Avg. Points Scored
31.5
20.8
Avg. Points Allowed
29.2
412.7
Avg. Total Yards
449.6
292.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
410.3
8
Giveaways
17
19
Takeaways
9