AAC foes will clash when the No. 17 Houston Cougars (9-1, 0-0 AAC) meet the Memphis Tigers (5-5, 0-0 AAC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Houston vs. Memphis

Over/Under Insights

Houston and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in three of 10 games this season.

Memphis' games have gone over 60.5 points in three of nine chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 70.4 points per game, 9.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 50 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.5 fewer than the 60.5 over/under in this contest.

Cougars games have an average total of 55.2 points this season, 5.3 fewer than Friday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 62.4 points, 1.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Cougars have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 8.5 points or more (in five chances).

Houston's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

This year, the Cougars score 9.7 more points per game (38.9) than the Tigers surrender (29.2).

Houston is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.2 points.

The Cougars rack up 412.7 yards per game, just 2.4 more than the 410.3 the Tigers give up per matchup.

Houston is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team piles up over 410.3 yards.

This year, the Cougars have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (9).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Houston at SISportsbook.

Memphis Stats and Trends

In Memphis' 10 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

Memphis' games this season have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Tigers average 31.5 points per game, 10.7 more than the Cougars allow (20.8).

When Memphis records more than 20.8 points, it is 3-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Tigers average 157.2 more yards per game (449.6) than the Cougars allow per matchup (292.4).

Memphis is 2-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team churns out more than 292.4 yards.

The Tigers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 19 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats