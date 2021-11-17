Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Houston vs. Memphis College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AAC foes will clash when the No. 17 Houston Cougars (9-1, 0-0 AAC) meet the Memphis Tigers (5-5, 0-0 AAC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Houston vs. Memphis

Over/Under Insights

  • Houston and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in three of 10 games this season.
  • Memphis' games have gone over 60.5 points in three of nine chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 70.4 points per game, 9.9 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 50 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.5 fewer than the 60.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Cougars games have an average total of 55.2 points this season, 5.3 fewer than Friday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 62.4 points, 1.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Houston has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Cougars have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 8.5 points or more (in five chances).
  • Houston's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).
  • This year, the Cougars score 9.7 more points per game (38.9) than the Tigers surrender (29.2).
  • Houston is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.2 points.
  • The Cougars rack up 412.7 yards per game, just 2.4 more than the 410.3 the Tigers give up per matchup.
  • Houston is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team piles up over 410.3 yards.
  • This year, the Cougars have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (9).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Houston at SISportsbook.
  • In Memphis' 10 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • Memphis' games this season have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Tigers average 31.5 points per game, 10.7 more than the Cougars allow (20.8).
  • When Memphis records more than 20.8 points, it is 3-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
  • The Tigers average 157.2 more yards per game (449.6) than the Cougars allow per matchup (292.4).
  • Memphis is 2-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team churns out more than 292.4 yards.
  • The Tigers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 19 takeaways .
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

HoustonStatsMemphis

38.9

Avg. Points Scored

31.5

20.8

Avg. Points Allowed

29.2

412.7

Avg. Total Yards

449.6

292.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

410.3

8

Giveaways

17

19

Takeaways

9