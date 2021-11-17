Publish date:
Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New England vs. Atlanta
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henry has totaled 353 yards on 31 catches with seven touchdowns this season, averaging 35.3 yards per game on 42 targets.
- Henry has been the target of 42 of his team's 333 passing attempts this season, or 12.6% of the target share.
- Henry has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 20.8% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.7% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henry's matchup with the Falcons.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Henry's 28.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Falcons are 1.0 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.
- In two matchups versus the Falcons, Henry has not had a TD catch.
- The Falcons are conceding 256.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
- The Falcons' defense is 29th in the NFL, giving up 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Browns, Henry was targeted four times, totaling 37 yards on four receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
- Over his last three outings, Henry has caught seven passes on 10 targets for 89 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 29.7 yards per game.
Henry's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Henry
42
12.6%
31
353
7
10
20.8%
Kendrick Bourne
43
12.9%
33
520
3
2
4.2%
Jakobi Meyers
76
22.8%
50
483
1
8
16.7%
Nelson Agholor
46
13.8%
24
356
2
5
10.4%
Powered By Data Skrive