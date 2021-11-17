Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New England vs. Atlanta

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Hunter Henry before he hits the field for NFL action on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Henry's New England Patriots (6-4) and the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) square off in Week 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henry has totaled 353 yards on 31 catches with seven touchdowns this season, averaging 35.3 yards per game on 42 targets.
  • Henry has been the target of 42 of his team's 333 passing attempts this season, or 12.6% of the target share.
  • Henry has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 20.8% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Henry's 28.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Falcons are 1.0 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.
  • In two matchups versus the Falcons, Henry has not had a TD catch.
  • The Falcons are conceding 256.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Falcons' defense is 29th in the NFL, giving up 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Browns, Henry was targeted four times, totaling 37 yards on four receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Over his last three outings, Henry has caught seven passes on 10 targets for 89 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 29.7 yards per game.

Henry's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Henry

42

12.6%

31

353

7

10

20.8%

Kendrick Bourne

43

12.9%

33

520

3

2

4.2%

Jakobi Meyers

76

22.8%

50

483

1

8

16.7%

Nelson Agholor

46

13.8%

24

356

2

5

10.4%

