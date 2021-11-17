There will be player prop betting options available for Hunter Henry before he hits the field for NFL action on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Henry's New England Patriots (6-4) and the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) square off in Week 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry has totaled 353 yards on 31 catches with seven touchdowns this season, averaging 35.3 yards per game on 42 targets.

Henry has been the target of 42 of his team's 333 passing attempts this season, or 12.6% of the target share.

Henry has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 20.8% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Henry's 28.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Falcons are 1.0 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.

In two matchups versus the Falcons, Henry has not had a TD catch.

The Falcons are conceding 256.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

The Falcons' defense is 29th in the NFL, giving up 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Browns, Henry was targeted four times, totaling 37 yards on four receptions while scoring two touchdowns.

Over his last three outings, Henry has caught seven passes on 10 targets for 89 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 29.7 yards per game.

Henry's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Henry 42 12.6% 31 353 7 10 20.8% Kendrick Bourne 43 12.9% 33 520 3 2 4.2% Jakobi Meyers 76 22.8% 50 483 1 8 16.7% Nelson Agholor 46 13.8% 24 356 2 5 10.4%

