Big Ten foes will clash when the No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2, 0-0 Big Ten) battle the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-6, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Iowa vs. Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Iowa's games this season have gone over 38.5 points five of 10 times.

Illinois and its opponents have combined to score more than 38.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

Saturday's total is 3.4 points lower than the two team's combined 41.9 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 37.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 43.5 points per game in 2021, 5.0 more than Saturday's total.

The 50.6 PPG average total in Fighting Illini games this season is 12.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Iowa is 6-4-0 this year.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 13 points or more (in two chances).

Iowa has eclipsed the over/under in 30% of its opportunities this year (three times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Hawkeyes score 24.7 points per game, 3.1 more than the Fighting Illini surrender per outing (21.6).

Iowa is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 21.6 points.

The Hawkeyes rack up 92.9 fewer yards per game (297.0) than the Fighting Illini allow per contest (389.9).

In games that Iowa picks up more than 389.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes have 13 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Illini have 14 takeaways .

Illinois Stats and Trends

Illinois has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Fighting Illini have been underdogs by 13 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.

Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in only two out of 10 opportunities (20%).

This year the Fighting Illini put up just 0.9 more points per game (17.2) than the Hawkeyes allow (16.3).

Illinois is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team scores more than 16.3 points.

The Fighting Illini collect only 0.3 more yards per game (315.3) than the Hawkeyes give up per matchup (315.0).

Illinois is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team piles up more than 315.0 yards.

This year the Fighting Illini have nine turnovers, 14 fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (23).

Season Stats