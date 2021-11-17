Publish date:
Iowa vs. Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Iowa vs. Illinois
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa's games this season have gone over 38.5 points five of 10 times.
- Illinois and its opponents have combined to score more than 38.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
- Saturday's total is 3.4 points lower than the two team's combined 41.9 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 37.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 43.5 points per game in 2021, 5.0 more than Saturday's total.
- The 50.6 PPG average total in Fighting Illini games this season is 12.1 points more than this game's over/under.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Iowa is 6-4-0 this year.
- The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 13 points or more (in two chances).
- Iowa has eclipsed the over/under in 30% of its opportunities this year (three times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Hawkeyes score 24.7 points per game, 3.1 more than the Fighting Illini surrender per outing (21.6).
- Iowa is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 21.6 points.
- The Hawkeyes rack up 92.9 fewer yards per game (297.0) than the Fighting Illini allow per contest (389.9).
- In games that Iowa picks up more than 389.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes have 13 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Illini have 14 takeaways .
Illinois Stats and Trends
- Illinois has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The Fighting Illini have been underdogs by 13 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.
- Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in only two out of 10 opportunities (20%).
- This year the Fighting Illini put up just 0.9 more points per game (17.2) than the Hawkeyes allow (16.3).
- Illinois is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team scores more than 16.3 points.
- The Fighting Illini collect only 0.3 more yards per game (315.3) than the Hawkeyes give up per matchup (315.0).
- Illinois is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team piles up more than 315.0 yards.
- This year the Fighting Illini have nine turnovers, 14 fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (23).
Season Stats
|Iowa
|Stats
|Illinois
24.7
Avg. Points Scored
17.2
16.3
Avg. Points Allowed
21.6
297.0
Avg. Total Yards
315.3
315.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
389.9
13
Giveaways
9
23
Takeaways
14