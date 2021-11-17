Publish date:
Jakobi Meyers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New England vs. Atlanta
Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds
Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Meyers has caught 50 passes on 76 targets for 483 yards and one touchdown, averaging 48.3 yards per game.
- Meyers has been the target of 76 of his team's 333 passing attempts this season, or 22.8% of the target share.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Meyers has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have thrown the ball in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- This week Meyers will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (256.3 yards allowed per game).
- At 2.1 passing TDs conceded per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 29th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Meyers put together a 49-yard performance against the Browns last week on four catches while being targeted four times and scoring one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Meyers' nine catches (on 17 targets) have led to 93 receiving yards (31.0 per game) and one touchdown.
Meyers' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
76
22.8%
50
483
1
8
16.7%
Kendrick Bourne
43
12.9%
33
520
3
2
4.2%
Nelson Agholor
46
13.8%
24
356
2
5
10.4%
Hunter Henry
42
12.6%
31
353
7
10
20.8%
