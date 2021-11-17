Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Jakobi Meyers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New England vs. Atlanta

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Jakobi Meyers before he takes to the field for NFL action on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Meyers and the New England Patriots (6-4) square off against the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) in Week 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Meyers has caught 50 passes on 76 targets for 483 yards and one touchdown, averaging 48.3 yards per game.
  • Meyers has been the target of 76 of his team's 333 passing attempts this season, or 22.8% of the target share.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Meyers has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have thrown the ball in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • This week Meyers will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (256.3 yards allowed per game).
  • At 2.1 passing TDs conceded per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 29th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Meyers put together a 49-yard performance against the Browns last week on four catches while being targeted four times and scoring one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Meyers' nine catches (on 17 targets) have led to 93 receiving yards (31.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Meyers' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

76

22.8%

50

483

1

8

16.7%

Kendrick Bourne

43

12.9%

33

520

3

2

4.2%

Nelson Agholor

46

13.8%

24

356

2

5

10.4%

Hunter Henry

42

12.6%

31

353

7

10

20.8%

