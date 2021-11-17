There will be player prop bet markets available for Jakobi Meyers before he takes to the field for NFL action on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Meyers and the New England Patriots (6-4) square off against the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) in Week 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Meyers has caught 50 passes on 76 targets for 483 yards and one touchdown, averaging 48.3 yards per game.

Meyers has been the target of 76 of his team's 333 passing attempts this season, or 22.8% of the target share.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Meyers has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have thrown the ball in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Meyers' matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

This week Meyers will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (256.3 yards allowed per game).

At 2.1 passing TDs conceded per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 29th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Meyers put together a 49-yard performance against the Browns last week on four catches while being targeted four times and scoring one touchdown.

In his last three games, Meyers' nine catches (on 17 targets) have led to 93 receiving yards (31.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Meyers' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 76 22.8% 50 483 1 8 16.7% Kendrick Bourne 43 12.9% 33 520 3 2 4.2% Nelson Agholor 46 13.8% 24 356 2 5 10.4% Hunter Henry 42 12.6% 31 353 7 10 20.8%

Powered By Data Skrive