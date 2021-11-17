The Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) will aim to extend their three-game winning run in a Week 11 clash against the Dallas Cowboys (7-2).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Cowboys

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 56.5-point total in four of 10 games this season.

In 55.6% of Dallas' games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 56.5.

The two teams combine to score 57.8 points per game, 1.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 45.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.7 fewer than the 56.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Chiefs games this season is 53.8, 2.7 points fewer than Sunday's total of 56.5.

The 52.0 PPG average total in Cowboys games this season is 4.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has three wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Chiefs are 3-7 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Kansas City's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Chiefs put up 4.5 more points per game (26.2) than the Cowboys allow (21.7).

When Kansas City puts up more than 21.7 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Chiefs rack up 50.5 more yards per game (404.5) than the Cowboys allow per contest (354.0).

In games that Kansas City picks up more than 354.0 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over three more times (20 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (17) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with the Cowboys.

Cowboys stats and trends

Against the spread, Dallas is 8-1-0 this year.

The Cowboys have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more three times this season and are 3-0 ATS in those games.

Dallas' games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Cowboys average 31.6 points per game, 7.5 more than the Chiefs allow (24.1).

When Dallas puts up more than 24.1 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Cowboys average 60.7 more yards per game (433.9) than the Chiefs allow (373.2).

In games that Dallas amasses more than 373.2 yards, the team is 8-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

This season the Cowboys have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Chiefs have forced 12 turnovers.

Home and road insights

Kansas City has not covered the spread at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this year.

At home, as 2.5-point favorites or more, the Chiefs are winless ATS (0-5).

In five home games this season, Kansas City has gone over the total twice.

This season, Chiefs home games average 53.2 points, 3.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (56.5).

On the road, Dallas is 3-1 overall and 4-0 against the spread.

The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road.

This season, in four road games, Dallas has gone over the total twice.

This season, Cowboys away games average 51.9 points, 4.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (56.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.