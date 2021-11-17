Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) will aim to extend their three-game winning run in a Week 11 clash against the Dallas Cowboys (7-2).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Cowboys

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 56.5-point total in four of 10 games this season.
  • In 55.6% of Dallas' games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 56.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 57.8 points per game, 1.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 45.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.7 fewer than the 56.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Chiefs games this season is 53.8, 2.7 points fewer than Sunday's total of 56.5.
  • The 52.0 PPG average total in Cowboys games this season is 4.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Kansas City has three wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
  • The Chiefs are 3-7 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
  • Kansas City's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Chiefs put up 4.5 more points per game (26.2) than the Cowboys allow (21.7).
  • When Kansas City puts up more than 21.7 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Chiefs rack up 50.5 more yards per game (404.5) than the Cowboys allow per contest (354.0).
  • In games that Kansas City picks up more than 354.0 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over three more times (20 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (17) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with the Cowboys.
  • Against the spread, Dallas is 8-1-0 this year.
  • The Cowboys have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more three times this season and are 3-0 ATS in those games.
  • Dallas' games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
  • The Cowboys average 31.6 points per game, 7.5 more than the Chiefs allow (24.1).
  • When Dallas puts up more than 24.1 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Cowboys average 60.7 more yards per game (433.9) than the Chiefs allow (373.2).
  • In games that Dallas amasses more than 373.2 yards, the team is 8-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • This season the Cowboys have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Chiefs have forced 12 turnovers.

Home and road insights

  • Kansas City has not covered the spread at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this year.
  • At home, as 2.5-point favorites or more, the Chiefs are winless ATS (0-5).
  • In five home games this season, Kansas City has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Chiefs home games average 53.2 points, 3.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (56.5).
  • On the road, Dallas is 3-1 overall and 4-0 against the spread.
  • The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road.
  • This season, in four road games, Dallas has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Cowboys away games average 51.9 points, 4.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (56.5).

