November 17, 2021
Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New England vs. Atlanta

There will be player prop bets available for Kendrick Bourne before he takes to the field for NFL action on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 11 matchup sees Bourne's New England Patriots (6-4) hit the field against the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Bourne's 520 receiving yards (52.0 per game) are tops amongst the Patriots. He's been targeted 43 times, and has 33 receptions and three touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 12.9% of the 333 passes thrown by his team have gone Bourne's way.
  • With two targets in the red zone this season, Bourne has been on the receiving end of 4.2% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Against the Falcons, Bourne put up 11 receiving yards in only career matchup, 21.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.
  • Bourne did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Falcons.
  • The 256.3 passing yards the Falcons yield per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 2.1 passing TDs allowed per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 29th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Browns, Bourne caught four passes for 98 yards (24.5 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown while being targeted four times.
  • Bourne has racked up 170 receiving yards (56.7 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 11 passes on 15 targets during his last three games.

Bourne's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kendrick Bourne

43

12.9%

33

520

3

2

4.2%

Jakobi Meyers

76

22.8%

50

483

1

8

16.7%

Nelson Agholor

46

13.8%

24

356

2

5

10.4%

Hunter Henry

42

12.6%

31

353

7

10

20.8%

