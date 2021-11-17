There will be player prop bets available for Kendrick Bourne before he takes to the field for NFL action on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 11 matchup sees Bourne's New England Patriots (6-4) hit the field against the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bourne's 520 receiving yards (52.0 per game) are tops amongst the Patriots. He's been targeted 43 times, and has 33 receptions and three touchdowns.

So far this season, 12.9% of the 333 passes thrown by his team have gone Bourne's way.

With two targets in the red zone this season, Bourne has been on the receiving end of 4.2% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Against the Falcons, Bourne put up 11 receiving yards in only career matchup, 21.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Bourne did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Falcons.

The 256.3 passing yards the Falcons yield per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 2.1 passing TDs allowed per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 29th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Browns, Bourne caught four passes for 98 yards (24.5 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown while being targeted four times.

Bourne has racked up 170 receiving yards (56.7 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 11 passes on 15 targets during his last three games.

Bourne's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kendrick Bourne 43 12.9% 33 520 3 2 4.2% Jakobi Meyers 76 22.8% 50 483 1 8 16.7% Nelson Agholor 46 13.8% 24 356 2 5 10.4% Hunter Henry 42 12.6% 31 353 7 10 20.8%

Powered By Data Skrive