Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New England vs. Atlanta
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Bourne's 520 receiving yards (52.0 per game) are tops amongst the Patriots. He's been targeted 43 times, and has 33 receptions and three touchdowns.
- So far this season, 12.9% of the 333 passes thrown by his team have gone Bourne's way.
- With two targets in the red zone this season, Bourne has been on the receiving end of 4.2% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Against the Falcons, Bourne put up 11 receiving yards in only career matchup, 21.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.
- Bourne did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Falcons.
- The 256.3 passing yards the Falcons yield per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 2.1 passing TDs allowed per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 29th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Browns, Bourne caught four passes for 98 yards (24.5 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown while being targeted four times.
- Bourne has racked up 170 receiving yards (56.7 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 11 passes on 15 targets during his last three games.
Bourne's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kendrick Bourne
43
12.9%
33
520
3
2
4.2%
Jakobi Meyers
76
22.8%
50
483
1
8
16.7%
Nelson Agholor
46
13.8%
24
356
2
5
10.4%
Hunter Henry
42
12.6%
31
353
7
10
20.8%
