Publish date:
Kent State vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kent State vs. Akron
Over/Under Insights
- Kent State has combined with its opponents to score more than 75 points in four of 10 games this season.
- Akron's games have gone over 75 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.9, is 21.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 75.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 0.5 more than the 75 total in this contest.
- Golden Flashes games have an average total of 67.2 points this season, 7.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.4 PPG average total in Zips games this season is 19.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Kent State Stats and Trends
- In Kent State's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 13.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Kent State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Golden Flashes put up 31.5 points per game, 7.2 fewer than the Zips surrender per outing (38.7).
- When Kent State scores more than 38.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Golden Flashes collect 474.2 yards per game, 20.1 more yards than the 454.1 the Zips allow per matchup.
- When Kent State amasses more than 454.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- This year, the Golden Flashes have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Zips have takeaways (11).
Akron Stats and Trends
- Akron is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.
- So far this year, the Zips have been installed as underdogs by a 13.5-point margin or more six times and are 4-2 ATS in those contests.
- Akron's games this season have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
- This season the Zips rack up 14.4 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Golden Flashes allow (36.8).
- The Zips average 138.5 fewer yards per game (357.8) than the Golden Flashes give up (496.3).
- This season the Zips have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (20).
Season Stats
|Kent State
|Stats
|Akron
31.5
Avg. Points Scored
22.4
36.8
Avg. Points Allowed
38.7
474.2
Avg. Total Yards
357.8
496.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
454.1
8
Giveaways
15
20
Takeaways
11