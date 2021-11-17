Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Kent State vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

MAC rivals will clash when the Kent State Golden Flashes (5-5, 0-0 MAC) meet the Akron Zips (2-8, 0-0 MAC).

Odds for Kent State vs. Akron

Over/Under Insights

  • Kent State has combined with its opponents to score more than 75 points in four of 10 games this season.
  • Akron's games have gone over 75 points in just one opportunity this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.9, is 21.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 75.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 0.5 more than the 75 total in this contest.
  • Golden Flashes games have an average total of 67.2 points this season, 7.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 55.4 PPG average total in Zips games this season is 19.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • In Kent State's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 13.5 points or more (in two chances).
  • Kent State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Golden Flashes put up 31.5 points per game, 7.2 fewer than the Zips surrender per outing (38.7).
  • When Kent State scores more than 38.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Golden Flashes collect 474.2 yards per game, 20.1 more yards than the 454.1 the Zips allow per matchup.
  • When Kent State amasses more than 454.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • This year, the Golden Flashes have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Zips have takeaways (11).
  • Akron is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • So far this year, the Zips have been installed as underdogs by a 13.5-point margin or more six times and are 4-2 ATS in those contests.
  • Akron's games this season have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
  • This season the Zips rack up 14.4 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Golden Flashes allow (36.8).
  • The Zips average 138.5 fewer yards per game (357.8) than the Golden Flashes give up (496.3).
  • This season the Zips have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (20).
Season Stats

Kent StateStatsAkron

31.5

Avg. Points Scored

22.4

36.8

Avg. Points Allowed

38.7

474.2

Avg. Total Yards

357.8

496.3

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

454.1

8

Giveaways

15

20

Takeaways

11