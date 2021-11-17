The Kentucky Wildcats (7-3) and New Mexico State Aggies (1-9) will battle at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.

Odds for Kentucky vs. New Mexico State

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in three of 10 games (30%) this season.

So far this season, 60% of New Mexico State's games (6/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 59.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.3, is 9.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 63 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 3.5 more than the 59.5 over/under in this contest.

Wildcats games have an average total of 51.7 points this season, 7.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 59.9 points, 0.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

Kentucky's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Wildcats rack up 11.0 fewer points per game (29.2) than the Aggies allow (40.2).

Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 40.2 points.

The Wildcats collect 81 fewer yards per game (394.4), than the Aggies give up per contest (475.4).

In games that Kentucky totals more than 475.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 17 times this season, one more turnover than the Aggies have forced (16).

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, New Mexico State is 6-4-0 this year.

This year, the Aggies are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 36 points or more.

New Mexico State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

This year the Aggies rack up just 1.7 fewer points per game (21.1) than the Wildcats surrender (22.8).

New Mexico State is 5-0 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team puts up more than 22.8 points.

The Aggies rack up 354.5 yards per game, just 13.4 more than the 341.1 the Wildcats give up.

New Mexico State is 6-2 against the spread and 1-7 overall when the team piles up more than 341.1 yards.

This year the Aggies have turned the ball over 14 times, eight more than the Wildcats' takeaways (6).

Season Stats