November 17, 2021
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Atlanta vs. New England

Ahead of Thursday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Kyle Pitts and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on FOX. Pitts' Atlanta Falcons (4-5) and the New England Patriots (6-4) square off in a Week 11 matchup from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Pitts has 40 receptions (on 64 targets) for a team-high 606 receiving yards (67.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Pitts has been the target of 19.3% (64 total) of his team's 331 passing attempts this season.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 19.6% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.7% of the time while running the ball 39.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New England

  • This week Pitts will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (236.8 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Patriots defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cowboys last week, Pitts was targeted seven times and totaled 60 yards on four receptions.
  • During his last three games, Pitts' 20 targets have resulted in nine catches for 135 yards (45.0 ypg).

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

64

19.3%

40

606

1

9

19.6%

Cordarrelle Patterson

49

14.8%

39

473

5

9

19.6%

Calvin Ridley

52

15.7%

31

281

2

10

21.7%

Olamide Zaccheaus

29

8.8%

15

194

3

5

10.9%

