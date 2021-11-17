Publish date:
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Atlanta vs. New England
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Pitts has 40 receptions (on 64 targets) for a team-high 606 receiving yards (67.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- Pitts has been the target of 19.3% (64 total) of his team's 331 passing attempts this season.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 19.6% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.7% of the time while running the ball 39.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New England
- This week Pitts will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (236.8 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Patriots defense is ranked eighth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Cowboys last week, Pitts was targeted seven times and totaled 60 yards on four receptions.
- During his last three games, Pitts' 20 targets have resulted in nine catches for 135 yards (45.0 ypg).
Pitts' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
64
19.3%
40
606
1
9
19.6%
Cordarrelle Patterson
49
14.8%
39
473
5
9
19.6%
Calvin Ridley
52
15.7%
31
281
2
10
21.7%
Olamide Zaccheaus
29
8.8%
15
194
3
5
10.9%
