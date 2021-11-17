The Liberty Flames (7-3) play the No. 22 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (9-1) in college football action at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Odds for Liberty vs. Louisiana

Over/Under Insights

Liberty has combined with its opponents to put up more than 53.5 points in five of nine games this season.

Louisiana's games have gone over 53.5 points in five of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 66.3 points per game, 12.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 15.6 points greater than the 37.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Flames and their opponents have scored an average of 57.4 points per game in 2021, 3.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 57.3 PPG average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season is 3.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Liberty is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Flames have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more so far this season.

Liberty's games this year have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Flames average 15.9 more points per game (35.1) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (19.2).

Liberty is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.2 points.

The Flames average 446.5 yards per game, 88.7 more yards than the 357.8 the Ragin' Cajuns give up per outing.

When Liberty churns out more than 357.8 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Flames have 13 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Ragin' Cajuns.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Ragin' Cajuns have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in two chances).

Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of 10 opportunities (20%).

The Ragin' Cajuns average 12.5 more points per game (31.2) than the Flames surrender (18.7).

Louisiana is 4-5 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team notches more than 18.7 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 103.5 more yards per game (420.1) than the Flames allow per outing (316.6).

When Louisiana totals over 316.6 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over eight times, two fewer times than the Flames have forced turnovers (10).

Season Stats