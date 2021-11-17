Publish date:
Liberty vs. Louisiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Liberty vs. Louisiana
Over/Under Insights
- Liberty has combined with its opponents to put up more than 53.5 points in five of nine games this season.
- Louisiana's games have gone over 53.5 points in five of 10 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 66.3 points per game, 12.8 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 15.6 points greater than the 37.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Flames and their opponents have scored an average of 57.4 points per game in 2021, 3.9 more than Saturday's total.
- The 57.3 PPG average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season is 3.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- Liberty is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Flames have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more so far this season.
- Liberty's games this year have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Flames average 15.9 more points per game (35.1) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (19.2).
- Liberty is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.2 points.
- The Flames average 446.5 yards per game, 88.7 more yards than the 357.8 the Ragin' Cajuns give up per outing.
- When Liberty churns out more than 357.8 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- The Flames have 13 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Ragin' Cajuns.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Louisiana has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of 10 opportunities (20%).
- The Ragin' Cajuns average 12.5 more points per game (31.2) than the Flames surrender (18.7).
- Louisiana is 4-5 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team notches more than 18.7 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 103.5 more yards per game (420.1) than the Flames allow per outing (316.6).
- When Louisiana totals over 316.6 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over eight times, two fewer times than the Flames have forced turnovers (10).
Season Stats
|Liberty
|Stats
|Louisiana
35.1
Avg. Points Scored
31.2
18.7
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
446.5
Avg. Total Yards
420.1
316.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
357.8
13
Giveaways
8
10
Takeaways
13