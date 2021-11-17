The Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) and Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) will clash in a Week 11 NFL matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chargers vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in five of nine games this season.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over 46.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 44 points per game, 2.5 less than the total in this contest.

The 45.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.6 fewer than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.

The Chargers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.9 points per game in 2020, 4.4 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 43.1 points, 3.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Chargers average 3.7 more points per game (24.3) than the Steelers give up (20.6).

Los Angeles is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.6 points.

The Chargers average 21.3 more yards per game (370.2) than the Steelers give up per contest (348.9).

In games that Los Angeles churns out over 348.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Chargers have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Steelers.

Steelers stats and trends

Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 3-6-0 this season.

This season, the Steelers have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Steelers score 19.7 points per game, 5.6 fewer than the Chargers surrender (25.3).

Pittsburgh is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.3 points.

The Steelers collect 331.1 yards per game, 30.0 fewer yards than the 361.1 the Chargers allow.

In games that Pittsburgh amasses more than 361.1 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall.

This season the Steelers have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Chargers have forced 11 turnovers.

Home and road insights

Los Angeles has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-3 overall there, this season.

In five home games this year, Los Angeles has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Chargers home games this season is 51.6 points, 5.1 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

On the road, Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

This season, in three road games, Pittsburgh has not gone over the total once.

The average total in Steelers away games this season is 45.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (46.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.