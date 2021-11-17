Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) and Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) will clash in a Week 11 NFL matchup.

Odds for Chargers vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in five of nine games this season.
  • Pittsburgh's games have gone over 46.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 44 points per game, 2.5 less than the total in this contest.
  • The 45.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.6 fewer than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Chargers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.9 points per game in 2020, 4.4 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 43.1 points, 3.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Los Angeles is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Chargers average 3.7 more points per game (24.3) than the Steelers give up (20.6).
  • Los Angeles is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.6 points.
  • The Chargers average 21.3 more yards per game (370.2) than the Steelers give up per contest (348.9).
  • In games that Los Angeles churns out over 348.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Chargers have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (8) this season.
  • Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 3-6-0 this season.
  • This season, the Steelers have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
  • Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Steelers score 19.7 points per game, 5.6 fewer than the Chargers surrender (25.3).
  • Pittsburgh is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.3 points.
  • The Steelers collect 331.1 yards per game, 30.0 fewer yards than the 361.1 the Chargers allow.
  • In games that Pittsburgh amasses more than 361.1 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall.
  • This season the Steelers have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Chargers have forced 11 turnovers.

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-3 overall there, this season.
  • In five home games this year, Los Angeles has gone over the total twice.
  • The average point total in Chargers home games this season is 51.6 points, 5.1 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).
  • On the road, Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
  • This season, in three road games, Pittsburgh has not gone over the total once.
  • The average total in Steelers away games this season is 45.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (46.5).

