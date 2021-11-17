C-USA rivals will clash when the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-7, 0-0 C-USA) battle the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-9, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in seven of 10 games (70%) this season.

Southern Miss and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 42.6 points per game, 7.4 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 13.7 points fewer than the 63.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 58.4, 8.4 points more than Friday's total of 50.

The 49.7 PPG average total in Golden Eagles games this season is 0.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Louisiana Tech has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

Louisiana Tech has eclipsed the over/under in 70% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Bulldogs average just 1.3 fewer points per game (28.6) than the Golden Eagles surrender (29.9).

Louisiana Tech is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.9 points.

The Bulldogs average 28.0 more yards per game (393.0) than the Golden Eagles give up per outing (365.0).

In games that Louisiana Tech picks up more than 365.0 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times this season, one more turnover than the Golden Eagles have forced (14).

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Southern Miss has two wins against the spread.

This year, the Golden Eagles have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 16.5 points or more.

Southern Miss' games this season have gone over the total in just two out of 10 opportunities (20%).

The Golden Eagles put up 19.8 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Bulldogs give up (33.8).

The Golden Eagles average 202.8 fewer yards per game (245.7) than the Bulldogs allow per contest (448.5).

This year the Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 25 times, eight more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (17).

Season Stats