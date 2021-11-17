ACC rivals will meet when the Louisville Cardinals (5-5, 0-0 ACC) meet the Duke Blue Devils (3-7, 0-0 ACC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Louisville vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

Louisville has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in three of nine games this season.

So far this season, 40% of Duke's games (4/10) have had more combined points than Thursday's total of 60.5.

The two teams combine to score 54.2 points per game, 6.3 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 61.8 points per game, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under.

Cardinals games have an average total of 60.1 points this season, 0.4 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

The 61.4 PPG average total in Blue Devils games this season is 0.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have been favored by 19.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Louisville has hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Cardinals score 6.8 fewer points per game (30.0) than the Blue Devils allow (36.8).

Louisville is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 36.8 points.

The Cardinals collect 62.1 fewer yards per game (436.8), than the Blue Devils allow per matchup (498.9).

When Louisville totals more than 498.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Cardinals have 12 giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have 14 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisville at SISportsbook.

Duke Stats and Trends

Duke has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Blue Devils have been underdogs by 19.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Duke has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

This year the Blue Devils average just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.2) than the Cardinals give up (25.0).

Duke is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it scores more than 25.0 points.

The Blue Devils average 434.8 yards per game, 49.6 more yards than the 385.2 the Cardinals give up.

In games that Duke picks up more than 385.2 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 18 times, five more than the Cardinals' takeaways (13).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats