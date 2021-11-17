Publish date:
Louisville vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Louisville vs. Duke
Over/Under Insights
- Louisville has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in three of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 40% of Duke's games (4/10) have had more combined points than Thursday's total of 60.5.
- The two teams combine to score 54.2 points per game, 6.3 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 61.8 points per game, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- Cardinals games have an average total of 60.1 points this season, 0.4 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- The 61.4 PPG average total in Blue Devils games this season is 0.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Louisville Stats and Trends
- Louisville has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Cardinals have been favored by 19.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Louisville has hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Cardinals score 6.8 fewer points per game (30.0) than the Blue Devils allow (36.8).
- Louisville is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 36.8 points.
- The Cardinals collect 62.1 fewer yards per game (436.8), than the Blue Devils allow per matchup (498.9).
- When Louisville totals more than 498.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Cardinals have 12 giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have 14 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisville at SISportsbook.
Duke Stats and Trends
- Duke has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The Blue Devils have been underdogs by 19.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Duke has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times over 10 games with a set point total).
- This year the Blue Devils average just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.2) than the Cardinals give up (25.0).
- Duke is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it scores more than 25.0 points.
- The Blue Devils average 434.8 yards per game, 49.6 more yards than the 385.2 the Cardinals give up.
- In games that Duke picks up more than 385.2 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This year the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 18 times, five more than the Cardinals' takeaways (13).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Louisville
|Stats
|Duke
30.0
Avg. Points Scored
24.2
25.0
Avg. Points Allowed
36.8
436.8
Avg. Total Yards
434.8
385.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
498.9
12
Giveaways
18
13
Takeaways
14