The LSU Tigers (4-6) and UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6) will meet in a matchup at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Odds for LSU vs. UL Monroe

Over/Under Insights

LSU and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.

UL Monroe has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

Saturday's total is 8.3 points higher than the combined 49.2 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 4.5 points lower than the 62 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 62.2 points, a number 4.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 57.5 total in this game is 2.2 points higher than the 55.3 average total in Warhawks games this season.

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU is 4-5-1 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 29 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

LSU's games this year have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).

This year, the Tigers average 8.3 fewer points per game (27.1) than the Warhawks give up (35.4).

LSU is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 35.4 points.

The Tigers average 97.3 fewer yards per game (366.1), than the Warhawks allow per matchup (463.4).

This year, the Tigers have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Warhawks have takeaways (16).

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UL Monroe is 4-6-0 this year.

This season, the Warhawks have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 29 points or more.

UL Monroe's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Warhawks put up 22.1 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the Tigers surrender (26.6).

When UL Monroe scores more than 26.6 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Warhawks collect 55.4 fewer yards per game (330.5) than the Tigers give up (385.9).

In games that UL Monroe totals more than 385.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Warhawks have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one more turnover than the Tigers have forced (12).

