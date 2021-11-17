Publish date:
LSU vs. UL Monroe College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for LSU vs. UL Monroe
Over/Under Insights
- LSU and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.
- UL Monroe has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- Saturday's total is 8.3 points higher than the combined 49.2 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 4.5 points lower than the 62 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Tigers games this season feature an average total of 62.2 points, a number 4.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 57.5 total in this game is 2.2 points higher than the 55.3 average total in Warhawks games this season.
LSU Stats and Trends
- LSU is 4-5-1 against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have been favored by 29 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- LSU's games this year have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).
- This year, the Tigers average 8.3 fewer points per game (27.1) than the Warhawks give up (35.4).
- LSU is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 35.4 points.
- The Tigers average 97.3 fewer yards per game (366.1), than the Warhawks allow per matchup (463.4).
- This year, the Tigers have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Warhawks have takeaways (16).
UL Monroe Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UL Monroe is 4-6-0 this year.
- This season, the Warhawks have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 29 points or more.
- UL Monroe's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Warhawks put up 22.1 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the Tigers surrender (26.6).
- When UL Monroe scores more than 26.6 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Warhawks collect 55.4 fewer yards per game (330.5) than the Tigers give up (385.9).
- In games that UL Monroe totals more than 385.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Warhawks have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one more turnover than the Tigers have forced (12).
Season Stats
|LSU
|Stats
|UL Monroe
27.1
Avg. Points Scored
22.1
26.6
Avg. Points Allowed
35.4
366.1
Avg. Total Yards
330.5
385.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
463.4
12
Giveaways
13
12
Takeaways
16