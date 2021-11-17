There will be player prop bet markets available for Mac Jones before he takes to the field for NFL action on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Jones and the New England Patriots (6-4) square off against the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) in Week 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones leads New England with 2,333 passing yards (233.3 ypg) on 223-of-323 with 13 touchdowns against seven interceptions this season.

He also has 59 rushing yards on 19 carries, averaging 5.9 yards per game.

The Patriots have thrown the football in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Jones has attempted 47 of his 323 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.6% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Atlanta

The 256.3 yards per game the Falcons are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

With 19 passing TDs allowed this season, the Falcons defense is ranked 29th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Browns, Jones had 198 yards while completing 82.6% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns.

Jones has 554 passing yards (184.7 ypg), completing 64.5% of his passes and throwing four touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

Jones' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kendrick Bourne 43 12.9% 33 520 3 2 4.2% Jakobi Meyers 76 22.8% 50 483 1 8 16.7% Nelson Agholor 46 13.8% 24 356 2 5 10.4%

