Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New England vs. Atlanta

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Mac Jones before he takes to the field for NFL action on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Jones and the New England Patriots (6-4) square off against the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) in Week 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones leads New England with 2,333 passing yards (233.3 ypg) on 223-of-323 with 13 touchdowns against seven interceptions this season.
  • He also has 59 rushing yards on 19 carries, averaging 5.9 yards per game.
  • The Patriots have thrown the football in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Jones has attempted 47 of his 323 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.6% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • The 256.3 yards per game the Falcons are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 19 passing TDs allowed this season, the Falcons defense is ranked 29th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Browns, Jones had 198 yards while completing 82.6% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns.
  • Jones has 554 passing yards (184.7 ypg), completing 64.5% of his passes and throwing four touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

Jones' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kendrick Bourne

43

12.9%

33

520

3

2

4.2%

Jakobi Meyers

76

22.8%

50

483

1

8

16.7%

Nelson Agholor

46

13.8%

24

356

2

5

10.4%

Powered By Data Skrive