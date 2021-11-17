Publish date:
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New England vs. Atlanta
Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds
Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones leads New England with 2,333 passing yards (233.3 ypg) on 223-of-323 with 13 touchdowns against seven interceptions this season.
- He also has 59 rushing yards on 19 carries, averaging 5.9 yards per game.
- The Patriots have thrown the football in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
- Jones has attempted 47 of his 323 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- The 256.3 yards per game the Falcons are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
- With 19 passing TDs allowed this season, the Falcons defense is ranked 29th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Browns, Jones had 198 yards while completing 82.6% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns.
- Jones has 554 passing yards (184.7 ypg), completing 64.5% of his passes and throwing four touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
Jones' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kendrick Bourne
43
12.9%
33
520
3
2
4.2%
Jakobi Meyers
76
22.8%
50
483
1
8
16.7%
Nelson Agholor
46
13.8%
24
356
2
5
10.4%
