C-USA rivals will clash when the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-4, 0-0 C-USA) meet the Charlotte 49ers (5-5, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Marshall vs. Charlotte

Over/Under Insights

Marshall has combined with its opponents to put up more than 61.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

Charlotte's games have gone over 61.5 points in three of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 60.2 points per game, 1.3 less than the total in this contest.

The 49.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.0 fewer than the 61.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 58.7, 2.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 61.5 .

In 2021, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 59.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

This season, the Thundering Herd have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.

Marshall's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Thundering Herd average 33.8 points per game, 3.5 more than the 49ers give up per contest (30.3).

Marshall is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 30.3 points.

The Thundering Herd collect only 18.7 more yards per game (474.0), than the 49ers allow per contest (455.3).

When Marshall piles up more than 455.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over nine more times (21 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Charlotte has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

The 49ers have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Charlotte has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this season (four times over 10 games with a set point total).

The 49ers average 26.4 points per game, 7.2 more than the Thundering Herd allow (19.2).

Charlotte is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.2 points.

The 49ers rack up only 18.5 more yards per game (399.5) than the Thundering Herd allow per contest (381.0).

Charlotte is 2-1-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses more than 381.0 yards.

This year the 49ers have 14 turnovers, two fewer than the Thundering Herd have takeaways (16).

Season Stats