Publish date:
Marshall vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Marshall vs. Charlotte
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall has combined with its opponents to put up more than 61.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
- Charlotte's games have gone over 61.5 points in three of 10 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 60.2 points per game, 1.3 less than the total in this contest.
- The 49.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.0 fewer than the 61.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 58.7, 2.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 61.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 59.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Marshall has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- This season, the Thundering Herd have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.
- Marshall's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Thundering Herd average 33.8 points per game, 3.5 more than the 49ers give up per contest (30.3).
- Marshall is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 30.3 points.
- The Thundering Herd collect only 18.7 more yards per game (474.0), than the 49ers allow per contest (455.3).
- When Marshall piles up more than 455.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over nine more times (21 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- Charlotte has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The 49ers have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Charlotte has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this season (four times over 10 games with a set point total).
- The 49ers average 26.4 points per game, 7.2 more than the Thundering Herd allow (19.2).
- Charlotte is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.2 points.
- The 49ers rack up only 18.5 more yards per game (399.5) than the Thundering Herd allow per contest (381.0).
- Charlotte is 2-1-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses more than 381.0 yards.
- This year the 49ers have 14 turnovers, two fewer than the Thundering Herd have takeaways (16).
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|Charlotte
33.8
Avg. Points Scored
26.4
19.2
Avg. Points Allowed
30.3
474.0
Avg. Total Yards
399.5
381.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
455.3
21
Giveaways
14
16
Takeaways
12