November 17, 2021
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Atlanta vs. New England

Author:

Before Matt Ryan hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) take on the New England Patriots (6-4) in Week 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ryan has thrown for 2,274 yards (252.7 per game) while completing 67.7% of his passes (218-of-322), with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
  • He's tacked on 37 rushing yards on 17 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 4.1 yards per game.
  • The Falcons have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Ryan has thrown 46 passes in the red zone this season, 62.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. New England

  • Ryan's 258.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Patriots are 6.0 more yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • Ryan had a touchdown pass in both of those games against the Patriots, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
  • Note: Ryan's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
  • This week Ryan will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (236.8 yards allowed per game).
  • The Patriots' defense is eighth in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Ryan put together a 117-yard performance against the Cowboys last week, completing 42.9% of his pass attempts with two interceptions.
  • In his last three games, Ryan has thrown for 606 yards (202.0 per game) while completing 66.7% of his passes (52-of-78), with three touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He's also rushed seven times for 11 yards and one touchdown, averaging 3.7 yards per game.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

64

19.3%

40

606

1

9

19.6%

Cordarrelle Patterson

49

14.8%

39

473

5

9

19.6%

Calvin Ridley

52

15.7%

31

281

2

10

21.7%

