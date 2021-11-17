Publish date:
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Atlanta vs. New England
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ryan has thrown for 2,274 yards (252.7 per game) while completing 67.7% of his passes (218-of-322), with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- He's tacked on 37 rushing yards on 17 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 4.1 yards per game.
- The Falcons have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
- Ryan has thrown 46 passes in the red zone this season, 62.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. New England
- Ryan's 258.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Patriots are 6.0 more yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.
- Ryan had a touchdown pass in both of those games against the Patriots, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
- Note: Ryan's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
- This week Ryan will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (236.8 yards allowed per game).
- The Patriots' defense is eighth in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Ryan put together a 117-yard performance against the Cowboys last week, completing 42.9% of his pass attempts with two interceptions.
- In his last three games, Ryan has thrown for 606 yards (202.0 per game) while completing 66.7% of his passes (52-of-78), with three touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He's also rushed seven times for 11 yards and one touchdown, averaging 3.7 yards per game.
Ryan's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
64
19.3%
40
606
1
9
19.6%
Cordarrelle Patterson
49
14.8%
39
473
5
9
19.6%
Calvin Ridley
52
15.7%
31
281
2
10
21.7%
