Before Matt Ryan hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) take on the New England Patriots (6-4) in Week 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ryan has thrown for 2,274 yards (252.7 per game) while completing 67.7% of his passes (218-of-322), with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He's tacked on 37 rushing yards on 17 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 4.1 yards per game.

The Falcons have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.

Ryan has thrown 46 passes in the red zone this season, 62.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. New England

Ryan's 258.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Patriots are 6.0 more yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.

Ryan had a touchdown pass in both of those games against the Patriots, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.

Note: Ryan's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

This week Ryan will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (236.8 yards allowed per game).

The Patriots' defense is eighth in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Ryan put together a 117-yard performance against the Cowboys last week, completing 42.9% of his pass attempts with two interceptions.

In his last three games, Ryan has thrown for 606 yards (202.0 per game) while completing 66.7% of his passes (52-of-78), with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

He's also rushed seven times for 11 yards and one touchdown, averaging 3.7 yards per game.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 64 19.3% 40 606 1 9 19.6% Cordarrelle Patterson 49 14.8% 39 473 5 9 19.6% Calvin Ridley 52 15.7% 31 281 2 10 21.7%

