AFC East foes will do battle in Week 11 of the NFL season when the Miami Dolphins (3-7) face the New York Jets (2-7).

Odds for Dolphins vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Miami and its opponents have gone over the current 45-point total in three of 10 games this season.

New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in six of nine games this season.

Sunday's total is 9.4 points higher than the combined 35.6 PPG average of the two teams.

The 58.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 13.1 more than the 45 total in this contest.

The average total in Dolphins games this season is 46.0, 1.0 point above Sunday's total of 45.

The 44.2 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 0.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

This season, the Dolphins have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Miami has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Dolphins put up 15.2 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Jets surrender (32.9).

The Dolphins average 114.4 fewer yards per game (302.7) than the Jets give up per outing (417.1).

This year, the Dolphins have turned the ball over 18 times, 11 more than the Jets' takeaways (7).

Jets stats and trends

New York has covered the spread twice this year.

This year, the Jets have just two against the spread wins in eight games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

New York's games this season have gone over the point total six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).

This year the Jets put up 7.3 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Dolphins surrender (25.2).

New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 25.2 points.

The Jets average 333.0 yards per game, 50.1 fewer yards than the 383.1 the Dolphins give up.

In games that New York picks up more than 383.1 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Jets have turned the ball over 22 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Dolphins have forced (15).

Home and road insights

New York has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this year.

New York has hit the over in three of four games at home this season.

Jets home games this season average 44.6 total points, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45).

Miami is 1-4 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

This season, in five away games, Miami has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Dolphins away games this season is 46.4 points, 1.4 more than this outing's over/under (45).

