November 17, 2021
Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC East foes will do battle in Week 11 of the NFL season when the Miami Dolphins (3-7) face the New York Jets (2-7).

Odds for Dolphins vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Miami and its opponents have gone over the current 45-point total in three of 10 games this season.
  • New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in six of nine games this season.
  • Sunday's total is 9.4 points higher than the combined 35.6 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 58.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 13.1 more than the 45 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Dolphins games this season is 46.0, 1.0 point above Sunday's total of 45.
  • The 44.2 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 0.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Miami has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
  • This season, the Dolphins have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • Miami has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Dolphins put up 15.2 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Jets surrender (32.9).
  • The Dolphins average 114.4 fewer yards per game (302.7) than the Jets give up per outing (417.1).
  • This year, the Dolphins have turned the ball over 18 times, 11 more than the Jets' takeaways (7).
  • New York has covered the spread twice this year.
  • This year, the Jets have just two against the spread wins in eight games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
  • New York's games this season have gone over the point total six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).
  • This year the Jets put up 7.3 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Dolphins surrender (25.2).
  • New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 25.2 points.
  • The Jets average 333.0 yards per game, 50.1 fewer yards than the 383.1 the Dolphins give up.
  • In games that New York picks up more than 383.1 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Jets have turned the ball over 22 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Dolphins have forced (15).

Home and road insights

  • New York has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this year.
  • New York has hit the over in three of four games at home this season.
  • Jets home games this season average 44.6 total points, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45).
  • Miami is 1-4 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
  • This season, in five away games, Miami has gone over the total twice.
  • The average point total in Dolphins away games this season is 46.4 points, 1.4 more than this outing's over/under (45).

