ACC opponents will do battle when the Miami Hurricanes (5-5, 0-0 ACC) face the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-5, 0-0 ACC) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Miami vs. Virginia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points in eight of 10 games this season.

In 30% of Virginia Tech's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 56.

Saturday's total is 0.7 points lower than the two team's combined 56.7 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 4.2 points greater than the 51.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Hurricanes games this season is 59.6, 3.6 points more than Saturday's over/under of 56.

The 56 total in this game is 3.4 points above the 52.6 average total in Hokies games this season.

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Hurricanes have been favored by 7.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Miami's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

This year, the Hurricanes rack up 11.1 more points per game (32.4) than the Hokies surrender (21.3).

When Miami scores more than 21.3 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Hurricanes rack up 444.5 yards per game, 71.9 more yards than the 372.6 the Hokies give up per outing.

Miami is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team amasses over 372.6 yards.

This year, the Hurricanes have turned the ball over 17 times, five more than the Hokies' takeaways (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Miami at SISportsbook.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Virginia Tech's games this season have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).

This season the Hokies put up 6.2 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Hurricanes surrender (30.5).

Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.5 points.

The Hokies average 360.7 yards per game, 47.4 fewer yards than the 408.1 the Hurricanes allow.

In games that Virginia Tech amasses over 408.1 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Hokies have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats