Publish date:
Miami vs. Virginia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Miami vs. Virginia Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points in eight of 10 games this season.
- In 30% of Virginia Tech's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 56.
- Saturday's total is 0.7 points lower than the two team's combined 56.7 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 4.2 points greater than the 51.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Hurricanes games this season is 59.6, 3.6 points more than Saturday's over/under of 56.
- The 56 total in this game is 3.4 points above the 52.6 average total in Hokies games this season.
Miami Stats and Trends
- Miami has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Hurricanes have been favored by 7.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Miami's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Hurricanes rack up 11.1 more points per game (32.4) than the Hokies surrender (21.3).
- When Miami scores more than 21.3 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- The Hurricanes rack up 444.5 yards per game, 71.9 more yards than the 372.6 the Hokies give up per outing.
- Miami is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team amasses over 372.6 yards.
- This year, the Hurricanes have turned the ball over 17 times, five more than the Hokies' takeaways (12).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Miami at SISportsbook.
Virginia Tech Stats and Trends
- Virginia Tech is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.
- Virginia Tech's games this season have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).
- This season the Hokies put up 6.2 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Hurricanes surrender (30.5).
- Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.5 points.
- The Hokies average 360.7 yards per game, 47.4 fewer yards than the 408.1 the Hurricanes allow.
- In games that Virginia Tech amasses over 408.1 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Hokies have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (9) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Miami
|Stats
|Virginia Tech
32.4
Avg. Points Scored
24.3
30.5
Avg. Points Allowed
21.3
444.5
Avg. Total Yards
360.7
408.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
372.6
17
Giveaways
10
9
Takeaways
12