Publish date:
Michigan vs. Maryland College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Michigan vs. Maryland
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 56.5-point total in four of 10 games this season.
- In 50% of Maryland's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 56.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 5.1 points lower than the two team's combined 61.6 points per game average.
- The 47.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.0 fewer than the 56.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Wolverines games this season is 51.4, 5.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 56.5 .
- The 56.5-point over/under for this game is 1.6 points below the 58.1 points per game average total in Terrapins games this season.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Michigan is 8-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Wolverines have been favored by 14.5 points or more five times this season and are 4-1 ATS in those games.
- Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
- The Wolverines score 3.3 more points per game (34.7) than the Terrapins surrender (31.4).
- Michigan is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 31.4 points.
- The Wolverines collect 30.0 more yards per game (442.4) than the Terrapins give up per matchup (412.4).
- Michigan is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out over 412.4 yards.
- This year, the Wolverines have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Terrapins have takeaways (9).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan at SISportsbook.
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Maryland has three wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- The Terrapins have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Maryland's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Terrapins put up 26.9 points per game, 10.8 more than the Wolverines allow (16.1).
- When Maryland records more than 16.1 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Terrapins collect 130.4 more yards per game (431.9) than the Wolverines allow (301.5).
- Maryland is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team piles up over 301.5 yards.
- The Terrapins have turned the ball over two more times (16 total) than the Wolverines have forced a turnover (14) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Michigan
|Stats
|Maryland
34.7
Avg. Points Scored
26.9
16.1
Avg. Points Allowed
31.4
442.4
Avg. Total Yards
431.9
301.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
412.4
8
Giveaways
16
14
Takeaways
9