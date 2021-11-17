Big Ten foes will do battle when the No. 8 Michigan Wolverines (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten) meet the Maryland Terrapins (5-5, 0-0 Big Ten) at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Maryland.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Michigan vs. Maryland

Over/Under Insights

Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 56.5-point total in four of 10 games this season.

In 50% of Maryland's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 56.5.

Saturday's over/under is 5.1 points lower than the two team's combined 61.6 points per game average.

The 47.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.0 fewer than the 56.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Wolverines games this season is 51.4, 5.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 56.5 .

The 56.5-point over/under for this game is 1.6 points below the 58.1 points per game average total in Terrapins games this season.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Michigan is 8-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Wolverines have been favored by 14.5 points or more five times this season and are 4-1 ATS in those games.

Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The Wolverines score 3.3 more points per game (34.7) than the Terrapins surrender (31.4).

Michigan is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 31.4 points.

The Wolverines collect 30.0 more yards per game (442.4) than the Terrapins give up per matchup (412.4).

Michigan is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out over 412.4 yards.

This year, the Wolverines have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Terrapins have takeaways (9).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan at SISportsbook.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland has three wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Terrapins have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Maryland's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Terrapins put up 26.9 points per game, 10.8 more than the Wolverines allow (16.1).

When Maryland records more than 16.1 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Terrapins collect 130.4 more yards per game (431.9) than the Wolverines allow (301.5).

Maryland is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team piles up over 301.5 yards.

The Terrapins have turned the ball over two more times (16 total) than the Wolverines have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats