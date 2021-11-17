C-USA foes will clash when the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-5, 0-0 C-USA) battle the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-6, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Middle Tennessee vs. Old Dominion

Over/Under Insights

Middle Tennessee's games this season have gone over 50.5 points six of nine times.

Old Dominion has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.5, is 7.0 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.9 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 4.4 more than the 50.5 over/under in this contest.

Blue Raiders games this season feature an average total of 57.6 points, a number 7.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.0 PPG average total in Monarchs games this season is 4.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Blue Raiders have been installed as favorites by a 4-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those contests.

Middle Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Blue Raiders average 31.3 points per game, 3.3 more than the Monarchs give up per outing (28.0).

Middle Tennessee is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 28.0 points.

The Blue Raiders rack up just 8.5 fewer yards per game (349.4), than the Monarchs give up per outing (357.9).

When Middle Tennessee picks up more than 357.9 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 18 times, eight more than the Monarchs' takeaways (10).

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Old Dominion has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Monarchs have been underdogs by 4 points or more eight times this year and are 4-4 ATS in those matchups.

Old Dominion's games this season have hit the over in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Monarchs put up 26.2 points per game, comparable to the 26.9 the Blue Raiders surrender.

Old Dominion is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.9 points.

The Monarchs collect 384.3 yards per game, just 18.8 more than the 365.5 the Blue Raiders give up.

In games that Old Dominion amasses over 365.5 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Monarchs have turned the ball over 19 times, 10 fewer times than the Blue Raiders have forced turnovers (29).

Season Stats