Mike Davis has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. Davis and the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) square off against the New England Patriots (6-4) in Week 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Mike Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Davis has rushed for 289 yards (32.1 per game) on 88 carries with one touchdown.

And he has tacked on 24 catches for 115 yards (12.8 per game) and one receiving TD.

He has handled 88, or 41.1%, of his team's 214 rushing attempts this season.

The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New England

The Patriots allow 107.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.

The Patriots have given up five rushing touchdowns, second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Cowboys, Davis carried the ball four times for 18 yards (4.5 yards per carry).

Over his last three games, Davis has rushed for 75 yards (25.0 per game) on 22 carries.

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Mike Davis 88 41.1% 289 1 12 42.9% 3.3 Cordarrelle Patterson 77 36.0% 303 2 11 39.3% 3.9 Wayne Gallman 23 10.7% 88 0 0 0.0% 3.8 Matt Ryan 17 7.9% 37 1 5 17.9% 2.2

