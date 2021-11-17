Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Atlanta vs. New England

Author:

Mike Davis has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. Davis and the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) square off against the New England Patriots (6-4) in Week 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Davis has rushed for 289 yards (32.1 per game) on 88 carries with one touchdown.
  • And he has tacked on 24 catches for 115 yards (12.8 per game) and one receiving TD.
  • He has handled 88, or 41.1%, of his team's 214 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New England

  • The Patriots allow 107.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Patriots have given up five rushing touchdowns, second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Cowboys, Davis carried the ball four times for 18 yards (4.5 yards per carry).
  • Over his last three games, Davis has rushed for 75 yards (25.0 per game) on 22 carries.

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Mike Davis

88

41.1%

289

1

12

42.9%

3.3

Cordarrelle Patterson

77

36.0%

303

2

11

39.3%

3.9

Wayne Gallman

23

10.7%

88

0

0

0.0%

3.8

Matt Ryan

17

7.9%

37

1

5

17.9%

2.2

