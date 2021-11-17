Publish date:
Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Atlanta vs. New England
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds
Mike Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Davis has rushed for 289 yards (32.1 per game) on 88 carries with one touchdown.
- And he has tacked on 24 catches for 115 yards (12.8 per game) and one receiving TD.
- He has handled 88, or 41.1%, of his team's 214 rushing attempts this season.
- The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.3% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Davis' matchup with the Patriots.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New England
- The Patriots allow 107.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.
- The Patriots have given up five rushing touchdowns, second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Cowboys, Davis carried the ball four times for 18 yards (4.5 yards per carry).
- Over his last three games, Davis has rushed for 75 yards (25.0 per game) on 22 carries.
Davis' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Mike Davis
88
41.1%
289
1
12
42.9%
3.3
Cordarrelle Patterson
77
36.0%
303
2
11
39.3%
3.9
Wayne Gallman
23
10.7%
88
0
0
0.0%
3.8
Matt Ryan
17
7.9%
37
1
5
17.9%
2.2
Powered By Data Skrive