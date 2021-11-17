Big Ten rivals will do battle when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-4, 0-0 Big Ten) battle the Indiana Hoosiers (2-8, 0-0 Big Ten) at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Indiana

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

Indiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.1, is 0.6 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 51.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 7.7 more than the 43.5 total in this contest.

The Golden Gophers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.3 points per game in 2021, 5.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 8.0 points below the 51.5 points per game average total in Hoosiers games this season.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

In Minnesota's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7 points or more (in four chances).

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Golden Gophers put up 6.5 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Hoosiers give up (32.0).

When Minnesota puts up more than 32.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Golden Gophers rack up just 10.9 fewer yards per game (365.8) than the Hoosiers allow per outing (376.7).

When Minnesota piles up more than 376.7 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year, the Golden Gophers have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Hoosiers' takeaways (9).

Indiana Stats and Trends

So far this year Indiana has two wins against the spread.

The Hoosiers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7 points or more in three chances.

Indiana's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Hoosiers put up 18.6 points per game, comparable to the 19.2 the Golden Gophers surrender.

Indiana is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team scores more than 19.2 points.

The Hoosiers rack up only 10.4 more yards per game (307.1) than the Golden Gophers give up per matchup (296.7).

Indiana is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team amasses over 296.7 yards.

The Hoosiers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Golden Gophers have forced (12).

Season Stats