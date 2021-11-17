Publish date:
Minnesota vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Minnesota vs. Indiana
Over/Under Insights
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
- Indiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.1, is 0.6 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 51.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 7.7 more than the 43.5 total in this contest.
- The Golden Gophers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.3 points per game in 2021, 5.8 more than Saturday's total.
- The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 8.0 points below the 51.5 points per game average total in Hoosiers games this season.
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- In Minnesota's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7 points or more (in four chances).
- Minnesota's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Golden Gophers put up 6.5 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Hoosiers give up (32.0).
- When Minnesota puts up more than 32.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Golden Gophers rack up just 10.9 fewer yards per game (365.8) than the Hoosiers allow per outing (376.7).
- When Minnesota piles up more than 376.7 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- This year, the Golden Gophers have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Hoosiers' takeaways (9).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Minnesota at SISportsbook.
Indiana Stats and Trends
- So far this year Indiana has two wins against the spread.
- The Hoosiers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7 points or more in three chances.
- Indiana's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Hoosiers put up 18.6 points per game, comparable to the 19.2 the Golden Gophers surrender.
- Indiana is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team scores more than 19.2 points.
- The Hoosiers rack up only 10.4 more yards per game (307.1) than the Golden Gophers give up per matchup (296.7).
- Indiana is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team amasses over 296.7 yards.
- The Hoosiers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Golden Gophers have forced (12).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Minnesota
|Stats
|Indiana
25.5
Avg. Points Scored
18.6
19.2
Avg. Points Allowed
32.0
365.8
Avg. Total Yards
307.1
296.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
376.7
10
Giveaways
19
12
Takeaways
9