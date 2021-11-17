Publish date:
NC State vs. Syracuse College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for NC State vs. Syracuse
Over/Under Insights
- NC State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 50.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
- In 40% of Syracuse's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 50.5.
- The two teams combine to score 59 points per game, 8.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 7.2 points above the 43.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Wolf Pack and their opponents have scored an average of 54.7 points per game in 2021, 4.2 more than Saturday's total.
- The 50.8 PPG average total in Orange games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.
NC State Stats and Trends
- NC State has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- This season, the Wolf Pack have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 11.5 points or more.
- NC State has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).
- The Wolf Pack rack up 7.8 more points per game (32.2) than the Orange surrender (24.4).
- When NC State puts up more than 24.4 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
- The Wolf Pack average 98.1 more yards per game (421.4) than the Orange allow per contest (323.3).
- When NC State piles up over 323.3 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over four more times (10 total) than the Orange have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- In Syracuse's 10 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.
- The Orange have been underdogs by 11.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Syracuse's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
- The Orange average 26.8 points per game, 7.9 more than the Wolf Pack allow (18.9).
- Syracuse is 7-0 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 18.9 points.
- The Orange average 392.0 yards per game, 62.1 more yards than the 329.9 the Wolf Pack allow.
- Syracuse is 7-0 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team piles up over 329.9 yards.
- This season the Orange have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Wolf Pack have takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|NC State
|Stats
|Syracuse
32.2
Avg. Points Scored
26.8
18.9
Avg. Points Allowed
24.4
421.4
Avg. Total Yards
392.0
329.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
323.3
10
Giveaways
10
13
Takeaways
6