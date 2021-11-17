The No. 25 NC State Wolf Pack (7-3, 0-0 ACC) face an ACC matchup versus the Syracuse Orange (5-5, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for NC State vs. Syracuse

Over/Under Insights

NC State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 50.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

In 40% of Syracuse's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 50.5.

The two teams combine to score 59 points per game, 8.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 7.2 points above the 43.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Wolf Pack and their opponents have scored an average of 54.7 points per game in 2021, 4.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 50.8 PPG average total in Orange games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.

NC State Stats and Trends

NC State has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

This season, the Wolf Pack have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 11.5 points or more.

NC State has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Wolf Pack rack up 7.8 more points per game (32.2) than the Orange surrender (24.4).

When NC State puts up more than 24.4 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Wolf Pack average 98.1 more yards per game (421.4) than the Orange allow per contest (323.3).

When NC State piles up over 323.3 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over four more times (10 total) than the Orange have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Syracuse Stats and Trends

In Syracuse's 10 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Orange have been underdogs by 11.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Syracuse's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

The Orange average 26.8 points per game, 7.9 more than the Wolf Pack allow (18.9).

Syracuse is 7-0 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 18.9 points.

The Orange average 392.0 yards per game, 62.1 more yards than the 329.9 the Wolf Pack allow.

Syracuse is 7-0 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team piles up over 329.9 yards.

This season the Orange have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Wolf Pack have takeaways (13).

Season Stats