Nevada vs. Air Force College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Nevada vs. Air Force
Over/Under Insights
- Nevada and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
- Air Force's games have gone over 52.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.2, is 10.7 points above Friday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 10.7 points greater than the 41.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Wolf Pack and their opponents have scored an average of 56.9 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Friday's total.
- The 52.5 over/under in this game is 6.6 points above the 45.9 average total in Falcons games this season.
Nevada Stats and Trends
- Nevada has played 10 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- This season, the Wolf Pack have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.
- Nevada has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Wolf Pack average 17.3 more points per game (34.9) than the Falcons surrender (17.6).
- Nevada is 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.6 points.
- The Wolf Pack collect 437.8 yards per game, 150.3 more yards than the 287.5 the Falcons allow per matchup.
- When Nevada amasses over 287.5 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- This year, the Wolf Pack have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (13).
Air Force Stats and Trends
- Air Force has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
- This year, the Falcons won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
- Air Force's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
- The Falcons average 4.1 more points per game (28.3) than the Wolf Pack give up (24.2).
- When Air Force puts up more than 24.2 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Falcons average 24.5 more yards per game (407.6) than the Wolf Pack allow per matchup (383.1).
- In games that Air Force totals over 383.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Falcons have eight giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 19 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Nevada
|Stats
|Air Force
34.9
Avg. Points Scored
28.3
24.2
Avg. Points Allowed
17.6
437.8
Avg. Total Yards
407.6
383.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
287.5
8
Giveaways
8
19
Takeaways
13