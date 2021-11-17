MWC foes will battle when the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-3, 0-0 MWC) meet the Air Force Falcons (7-3, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for Nevada vs. Air Force

Over/Under Insights

Nevada and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

Air Force's games have gone over 52.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.2, is 10.7 points above Friday's over/under.

This contest's total is 10.7 points greater than the 41.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Wolf Pack and their opponents have scored an average of 56.9 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Friday's total.

The 52.5 over/under in this game is 6.6 points above the 45.9 average total in Falcons games this season.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada has played 10 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Wolf Pack have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Nevada has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Wolf Pack average 17.3 more points per game (34.9) than the Falcons surrender (17.6).

Nevada is 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.6 points.

The Wolf Pack collect 437.8 yards per game, 150.3 more yards than the 287.5 the Falcons allow per matchup.

When Nevada amasses over 287.5 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

This year, the Wolf Pack have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (13).

Air Force Stats and Trends

Air Force has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

This year, the Falcons won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Air Force's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Falcons average 4.1 more points per game (28.3) than the Wolf Pack give up (24.2).

When Air Force puts up more than 24.2 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Falcons average 24.5 more yards per game (407.6) than the Wolf Pack allow per matchup (383.1).

In games that Air Force totals over 383.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Falcons have eight giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 19 takeaways .

Season Stats