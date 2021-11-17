The New England Patriots (6-4) carry a four-game winning run into a Week 11 clash with the Atlanta Falcons (4-5).

Odds for Patriots vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

New England's games this season have gone over 47 points five of 10 times.

In 55.6% of Atlanta's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's over/under of 47.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.3, is 0.3 points greater than Thursday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 46.9 points per game, 0.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Patriots games have an average total of 44.9 points this season, 2.1 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 48.1 points, 1.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Patriots stats and trends

New England is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Patriots have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

New England's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Patriots rack up 27.5 points per game, comparable to the 29.2 per outing the Falcons surrender.

New England is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 29.2 points.

The Patriots collect 356.2 yards per game, only 12.1 fewer than the 368.3 the Falcons allow per matchup.

In games that New England piles up more than 368.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over 14 times, six more than the Falcons' takeaways (8).

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has three wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Falcons have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

Atlanta has gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities this season (five times in nine games with a set point total).

The Falcons put up 19.8 points per game, comparable to the 17.7 the Patriots allow.

Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team scores more than 17.7 points.

The Falcons average just 3.8 fewer yards per game (324.2) than the Patriots give up per outing (328.0).

When Atlanta amasses more than 328.0 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over 13 times, four fewer times than the Patriots have forced turnovers (17).

Home and road insights

Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, at home this season.

In four home games this season, Atlanta has gone over the total twice.

Falcons home games this season average 47.0 total points, which equals this outing's over/under.

In away games, New England is 3-1 against the spread, and 4-0 overall.

On the road, the Patriots are winless ATS (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites or more.

New England has hit the over twice in four road games this year.

The average total in Patriots away games this season is 43.6 points, 3.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47).

