November 17, 2021
New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

The New England Patriots (6-4) carry a four-game winning run into a Week 11 clash with the Atlanta Falcons (4-5).

Odds for Patriots vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • New England's games this season have gone over 47 points five of 10 times.
  • In 55.6% of Atlanta's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's over/under of 47.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.3, is 0.3 points greater than Thursday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 46.9 points per game, 0.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Patriots games have an average total of 44.9 points this season, 2.1 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 48.1 points, 1.1 more than the set total in this contest.
  • New England is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Patriots have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • New England's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
  • The Patriots rack up 27.5 points per game, comparable to the 29.2 per outing the Falcons surrender.
  • New England is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 29.2 points.
  • The Patriots collect 356.2 yards per game, only 12.1 fewer than the 368.3 the Falcons allow per matchup.
  • In games that New England piles up more than 368.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over 14 times, six more than the Falcons' takeaways (8).
  • Atlanta has three wins against the spread in nine games this season.
  • The Falcons have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.
  • Atlanta has gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities this season (five times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Falcons put up 19.8 points per game, comparable to the 17.7 the Patriots allow.
  • Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team scores more than 17.7 points.
  • The Falcons average just 3.8 fewer yards per game (324.2) than the Patriots give up per outing (328.0).
  • When Atlanta amasses more than 328.0 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over 13 times, four fewer times than the Patriots have forced turnovers (17).

Home and road insights

  • Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, at home this season.
  • In four home games this season, Atlanta has gone over the total twice.
  • Falcons home games this season average 47.0 total points, which equals this outing's over/under.
  • In away games, New England is 3-1 against the spread, and 4-0 overall.
  • On the road, the Patriots are winless ATS (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites or more.
  • New England has hit the over twice in four road games this year.
  • The average total in Patriots away games this season is 43.6 points, 3.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47).

