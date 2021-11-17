Week 11 Thursday Night Football Player Props: Patriots vs. Falcons

The Patriots head into Thursday Night Football on a four-game win streak behind Rookie of the Year candidate, Mac Jones. Jones is looking more and more like a perfect fit for this offense, and he’s coming off his best performance of the season.

New England's signal caller threw for 198 yards and three touchdowns with an 82.6% completion rate in a 45-7 beatdown of the Browns on Sunday. The Patriots offense has sprung to life. Across the last three games, New England has scored the third-most points in the NFL averaging 32 points per game.

Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports

Moneyline: New England (-300) | Atlanta (+240)

Spread: New England -6.5 (-110) | Atlanta +6.5(-110)

Total: 47.5 -Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 18, 2021, 8:20 p.m. ET | NFL Network

Atlanta, on the other hand, suffered a crushing beatdown on Sunday, losing to the Cowboys 43-3. Matt Ryan threw for a mere 117 yards with zero touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. That’s…. not good. But what’s even worse, Atlanta may have lost its Swiss Army knife secret weapon, Cordarrelle Patterson.

Patterson will probably miss the game on Thursday due to a sprained ankle, and that means Mike Davis and Wayne Gallman will share the backfield. Atlanta is already missing Calvin Ridley, so the loss of Patterson is a big blow. Atlanta has averaged 19.8 points per game on the season, and only 14.3 points per game across the last three.

Defensively, New England has been dominant all year. On the season, New England is surrendering a mere 17.7 points per game—the second-lowest mark in the league. Across the past three? 12.3. That’s the polar opposite of Atlanta which has surrendered 29.2 points per game on the year, with an average of 29 points per game across the last three. Yowza.

To be honest, when I look at this, I am surprised to see New England only favored by 6.5. Yes, they are the road team, but I don’t see how Atlanta will be able to cover this spread. We know Bill Belichick will take out the No. 1 receiver in Atlanta, and that means rookie TE Kyle Pitts will be shut down. That leaves Tajae Sharpe and Russell Gage as Ryan’s pass-catchers, and that’s assuming Ryan doesn’t just throw picks all night. The backfield will be shared by two underwhelming running backs that have combined for a mere 376 yards and one TD all year.

I’m laying the points and taking New England. I am also leaning toward the under on the game total of 47.5. On a short week, I think New England’s offense will be less explosive, and I can’t see Atlanta putting up a ton of points on the NE defense without some of their key players.

Now, let's take a look at some player props.

Mac Jones under 254.5 passing yards -125

The Atlanta Falcons are allowing an average of 255.8 passing yards per game. In his best game of the year Sunday, Jones only passed for 198 yards. He’s only exceeded this number in four of ten games this year. In three of those four games, he was playing from behind, and the other game was vs. the Jets. The Patriots seem to have two stud running backs in Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson who can help carry the load in a short week, and I expect New England to be able to control the tempo of this game.

Kyle Pitts under 64.5 receiving yards -125

My fantasy teams hate me for this one, but I don’t see Pitts having a big game on Thursday. We know Belichick likes to take away the number one receiver, and if no Cordarrelle Patterson, that means Kyle Pitts is going to be getting all the attention. Pitts has only exceeded this prop three times in nine games. Not only that, but the Patriots have allowed only 29.5 yards per game to opposing tight ends and the league-lowest catch rate—only 51.8%. You could argue that Pitts lines up in the slot as a wide receiver much of the time- and that is true—but the news isn’t that much better. The Patriots are allowing only a 57.1% catch rate to opposing wide receivers.

Rhamondre Stevenson anytime TD +110

I like Damien Harris in this spot as well, but I’m going with the hot hand. Stevenson found the end zone twice last week, and as of this article there’s still a chance Harris won’t clear concussion protocol in time for Thursday’s game. Stevenson saw 69% of New England’s rushes and 20% of New England’s targets on Sunday, and he should have a good share of the workload moving forward. Atlanta has surrendered eleven touchdowns (nine rushing, two receiving) to opposing running backs in nine games of play.

Hunter Henry anytime TD +163

Hunter Henry has seen a team-high 21.3% of the team’s red zone targets this year. He’s been targeted in the red zone in seven consecutive games, with two red zone targets in each of the last two contests. He has seven touchdowns in his last seven games.

Younghoe Koo over 1.5 field goals +110

Yes, I’m betting on a kicker. Quite simply, I think the Falcons can score two field goals and it’s plus-money. Koo has kicked two or more field goals in five of nine games played this year.

Wayne Gallman anytime TD +240

Wayne Gallman carried the ball 15 times compared to Mike Davis’s four on Sunday. He also caught one of his two targets for another 21 yards. It looks to me like there could be a changing of the guard in Atlanta. If Patterson doesn’t go, both running backs will see plenty of work. The New England run defense has been fairly generous, allowing 95 rushing yards and 65 passing yards per game to opposing running backs. This is by no means a smash spot, but I’d rather take the +240 for Gallman than +163 for Mike Davis who has only found the end zone once this year—despite playing in every game this season.

Check Out the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

More NFL & Betting: