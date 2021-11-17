C-USA foes will do battle when the North Texas Mean Green (4-6, 0-0 C-USA) meet the Florida International Panthers (1-9, 0-0 C-USA) at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Odds for North Texas vs. Florida International

Over/Under Insights

North Texas' games this season have gone over 58 points three of nine times.

So far this season, 66.7% of Florida International's games (6/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 58.

The two teams combine to score 46.9 points per game, 11.1 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 11.0 points fewer than the 69 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Mean Green and their opponents have scored an average of 61.5 points per game in 2021, 3.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 58.2 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 0.2 points more than this game's over/under.

North Texas Stats and Trends

Against the spread, North Texas is 6-3-0 this season.

North Texas' games this year have gone over the point total three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Mean Green put up 14.1 fewer points per game (24.9) than the Panthers give up (39.0).

The Mean Green rack up 63.9 fewer yards per game (421.8), than the Panthers allow per outing (485.7).

When North Texas picks up more than 485.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Mean Green have turned the ball over 14 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (6).

Florida International Stats and Trends

Florida International has two wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 10 points or more (in six chances).

Florida International's games this season have gone over the point total six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).

This season the Panthers average 8.0 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Mean Green allow (30.0).

Florida International is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team records more than 30.0 points.

The Panthers average 377.1 yards per game, only 15.6 fewer than the 392.7 the Mean Green give up.

In games that Florida International amasses over 392.7 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Mean Green have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Season Stats