The Northern Illinois Huskies (7-3, 0-0 MAC) and Buffalo Bulls (4-6, 0-0 MAC) will battle in clash of MAC foes at UB Stadium in Buffalo, New York.

Odds for Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo

Over/Under Insights

Northern Illinois and its opponents have combined to put up more than 60.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in four of nine games this season.

The two teams combine to score 63.6 points per game, 3.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 63.9 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.4 more than the 60.5 over/under in this contest.

Huskies games have an average total of 56.5 points this season, 4.0 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

The 60.5 total in this game is 3.8 points above the 56.7 average total in Bulls games this season.

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Northern Illinois has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Huskies have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in three chances).

Northern Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Huskies score 31.5 points per game, comparable to the 30.6 per contest the Bulls give up.

Northern Illinois is 2-2-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team records more than 30.6 points.

The Huskies average only 4.6 more yards per game (429.6) than the Bulls give up per matchup (425.0).

Northern Illinois is 3-1-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out over 425.0 yards.

The Huskies have turned the ball over 13 times this season, two more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (11).

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Buffalo has two wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

This year, the Bulls have just one ATS win in five games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Buffalo's games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

This year the Bulls rack up just 1.2 fewer points per game (32.1) than the Huskies surrender (33.3).

Buffalo is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 33.3 points.

The Bulls average 418.1 yards per game, 23.6 fewer yards than the 441.7 the Huskies give up.

Buffalo is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out more than 441.7 yards.

This year the Bulls have turned the ball over 14 times, eight more than the Huskies' takeaways (6).

Season Stats