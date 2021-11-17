Publish date:
Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo
Over/Under Insights
- Northern Illinois and its opponents have combined to put up more than 60.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
- Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in four of nine games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 63.6 points per game, 3.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 63.9 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.4 more than the 60.5 over/under in this contest.
- Huskies games have an average total of 56.5 points this season, 4.0 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.
- The 60.5 total in this game is 3.8 points above the 56.7 average total in Bulls games this season.
Northern Illinois Stats and Trends
- Northern Illinois has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Huskies have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Northern Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Huskies score 31.5 points per game, comparable to the 30.6 per contest the Bulls give up.
- Northern Illinois is 2-2-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team records more than 30.6 points.
- The Huskies average only 4.6 more yards per game (429.6) than the Bulls give up per matchup (425.0).
- Northern Illinois is 3-1-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out over 425.0 yards.
- The Huskies have turned the ball over 13 times this season, two more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (11).
Buffalo Stats and Trends
- Buffalo has two wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- This year, the Bulls have just one ATS win in five games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
- Buffalo's games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- This year the Bulls rack up just 1.2 fewer points per game (32.1) than the Huskies surrender (33.3).
- Buffalo is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 33.3 points.
- The Bulls average 418.1 yards per game, 23.6 fewer yards than the 441.7 the Huskies give up.
- Buffalo is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out more than 441.7 yards.
- This year the Bulls have turned the ball over 14 times, eight more than the Huskies' takeaways (6).
Season Stats
|Northern Illinois
|Stats
|Buffalo
31.5
Avg. Points Scored
32.1
33.3
Avg. Points Allowed
30.6
429.6
Avg. Total Yards
418.1
441.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
425.0
13
Giveaways
14
6
Takeaways
11