The No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-7) will clash in a matchup at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame's games this season have gone over 59.5 points four of 10 times.

Georgia Tech's games have gone over 59.5 points in six of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.1, is 1.6 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 8.8 points above the 50.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Fighting Irish and their opponents score an average of 54.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 59.5 over/under in this game is 1.0 point higher than the 58.5 average total in Yellow Jackets games this season.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame is 7-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Fighting Irish have been favored by 17 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Fighting Irish rack up 32.3 points per game, comparable to the 30.2 per outing the Yellow Jackets allow.

Notre Dame is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 30.2 points.

The Fighting Irish average 52.4 fewer yards per game (396.6), than the Yellow Jackets allow per matchup (449.0).

The Fighting Irish have 13 giveaways this season, while the Yellow Jackets have 13 takeaways .

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Georgia Tech has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Yellow Jackets have been underdogs by 17 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Georgia Tech's games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Yellow Jackets average 28.8 points per game, 8.3 more than the Fighting Irish give up (20.5).

When Georgia Tech scores more than 20.5 points, it is 3-5 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

The Yellow Jackets rack up 40.6 more yards per game (402.4) than the Fighting Irish allow per matchup (361.8).

Georgia Tech is 2-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team piles up more than 361.8 yards.

The Yellow Jackets have 12 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 19 takeaways .

