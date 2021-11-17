The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will face each other in clash of Big Ten rivals at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State's games this season have gone over 66.5 points three of 10 times.

In 30% of Michigan State's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 66.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 80.9, is 14.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 42.7 points per game, 23.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Buckeyes and their opponents score an average of 63.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 66.5 total in this game is 12.7 points higher than the 53.8 average total in Spartans games this season.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

In Ohio State's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Buckeyes have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games when favored by 19 points or more so far this season.

Ohio State's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

The Buckeyes rack up 23.8 more points per game (46.3) than the Spartans allow (22.5).

Ohio State is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.5 points.

The Buckeyes rack up 550.0 yards per game, 106.0 more yards than the 444.0 the Spartans give up per outing.

In games that Ohio State totals more than 444.0 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Buckeyes have eight giveaways this season, while the Spartans have 16 takeaways .

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has seven wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

Michigan State's games this season have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Spartans put up 14.4 more points per game (34.6) than the Buckeyes surrender (20.2).

Michigan State is 6-2-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team puts up more than 20.2 points.

The Spartans average 81.0 more yards per game (449.9) than the Buckeyes give up (368.9).

In games that Michigan State churns out over 368.9 yards, the team is 6-1-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Spartans have 13 giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 17 takeaways .

Season Stats