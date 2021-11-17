Publish date:
Oklahoma vs. Iowa State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Iowa State
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 60-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.
- In 44.4% of Iowa State's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 60.
- Saturday's over/under is 12.5 points lower than the two team's combined 72.5 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 15 points above the 45 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Sooners and their opponents have scored an average of 63.2 points per game in 2021, 3.2 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Cyclones have averaged a total of 51.6 points, 8.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Sooners have been favored by 4 points or more nine times this season and are 3-6 ATS in those games.
- Oklahoma's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).
- The Sooners score 19.5 more points per game (40) than the Cyclones surrender (20.5).
- Oklahoma is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team records more than 20.5 points.
- The Sooners rack up 148.9 more yards per game (455.3) than the Cyclones allow per matchup (306.4).
- Oklahoma is 4-5 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team amasses over 306.4 yards.
- The Sooners have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two fewer than the Cyclones have forced (12).
Iowa State Stats and Trends
- Iowa State is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.
- Iowa State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
- This year the Cyclones average eight more points per game (32.5) than the Sooners allow (24.5).
- Iowa State is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team records more than 24.5 points.
- The Cyclones average 50 more yards per game (434.7) than the Sooners allow per outing (384.7).
- In games that Iowa State picks up over 384.7 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Cyclones have turned the ball over 10 times, seven fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (17).
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Iowa State
40
Avg. Points Scored
32.5
24.5
Avg. Points Allowed
20.5
455.3
Avg. Total Yards
434.7
384.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
306.4
10
Giveaways
10
17
Takeaways
12