Big 12 foes will do battle when the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners (9-1, 0-0 Big 12) battle the Iowa State Cyclones (6-4, 0-0 Big 12) at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Iowa State

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 60-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.

In 44.4% of Iowa State's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 60.

Saturday's over/under is 12.5 points lower than the two team's combined 72.5 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 15 points above the 45 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Sooners and their opponents have scored an average of 63.2 points per game in 2021, 3.2 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cyclones have averaged a total of 51.6 points, 8.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Sooners have been favored by 4 points or more nine times this season and are 3-6 ATS in those games.

Oklahoma's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

The Sooners score 19.5 more points per game (40) than the Cyclones surrender (20.5).

Oklahoma is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team records more than 20.5 points.

The Sooners rack up 148.9 more yards per game (455.3) than the Cyclones allow per matchup (306.4).

Oklahoma is 4-5 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team amasses over 306.4 yards.

The Sooners have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two fewer than the Cyclones have forced (12).

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

Iowa State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

This year the Cyclones average eight more points per game (32.5) than the Sooners allow (24.5).

Iowa State is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team records more than 24.5 points.

The Cyclones average 50 more yards per game (434.7) than the Sooners allow per outing (384.7).

In games that Iowa State picks up over 384.7 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Cyclones have turned the ball over 10 times, seven fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (17).

Season Stats