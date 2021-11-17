The No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-1, 0-0 Big 12) and Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-4, 0-0 Big 12) will face each other in clash of Big 12 opponents at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State and its opponents have combined for 56.5 points just two times this year.

Texas Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

Saturday's total is 9.3 points lower than the two team's combined 65.8 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 6.6 points above the 49.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Cowboys and their opponents score an average of 52.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 56.5-point total for this game is 3.7 points below the 60.2 points per game average total in Red Raiders games this season.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State has played 10 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Cowboys have been favored by 10.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Cowboys put up just 1.3 fewer points per game (32.2) than the Red Raiders surrender (33.5).

Oklahoma State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 33.5 points.

The Cowboys collect only 6.8 more yards per game (413.7), than the Red Raiders allow per outing (406.9).

In games that Oklahoma State churns out over 406.9 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Red Raiders have forced 12.

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has five wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

This season, the Red Raiders have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Texas Tech's games this season have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Red Raiders rack up 17.2 more points per game (33.6) than the Cowboys surrender (16.4).

Texas Tech is 5-4-1 against the spread and 6-4 overall in games when it records more than 16.4 points.

The Red Raiders rack up 163.9 more yards per game (440.5) than the Cowboys allow per contest (276.6).

Texas Tech is 5-4-1 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team piles up over 276.6 yards.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over 17 times this season, four more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (13).

Season Stats