Bookmakers have installed player prop bet markets for Olamide Zaccheaus ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. Zaccheaus and the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) meet the New England Patriots (6-4) in Week 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Odds

Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Zaccheaus has collected 194 yards on 15 receptions with three touchdowns, averaging 21.6 yards per game, on 29 targets.

Zaccheaus has been the target of 29 of his team's 331 passing attempts this season, or 8.8% of the target share.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Zaccheaus has been on the receiving end of 10.9% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New England

The 236.8 yards per game the Patriots are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Cowboys last week, Zaccheaus was targeted seven times and totaled 22 yards on two receptions.

Zaccheaus has six catches on 11 targets for 92 yards and two touchdowns over his last three outings, averaging 30.7 yards per game.

Zaccheaus' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Olamide Zaccheaus 29 8.8% 15 194 3 5 10.9% Kyle Pitts 64 19.3% 40 606 1 9 19.6% Cordarrelle Patterson 49 14.8% 39 473 5 9 19.6% Calvin Ridley 52 15.7% 31 281 2 10 21.7%

