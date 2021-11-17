Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Olamide Zaccheaus Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Atlanta vs. New England

Author:

Bookmakers have installed player prop bet markets for Olamide Zaccheaus ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. Zaccheaus and the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) meet the New England Patriots (6-4) in Week 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Zaccheaus has collected 194 yards on 15 receptions with three touchdowns, averaging 21.6 yards per game, on 29 targets.
  • Zaccheaus has been the target of 29 of his team's 331 passing attempts this season, or 8.8% of the target share.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Zaccheaus has been on the receiving end of 10.9% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New England

  • The 236.8 yards per game the Patriots are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Patriots have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cowboys last week, Zaccheaus was targeted seven times and totaled 22 yards on two receptions.
  • Zaccheaus has six catches on 11 targets for 92 yards and two touchdowns over his last three outings, averaging 30.7 yards per game.

Zaccheaus' Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Olamide Zaccheaus

29

8.8%

15

194

3

5

10.9%

Kyle Pitts

64

19.3%

40

606

1

9

19.6%

Cordarrelle Patterson

49

14.8%

39

473

5

9

19.6%

Calvin Ridley

52

15.7%

31

281

2

10

21.7%

