Publish date:
Olamide Zaccheaus Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Atlanta vs. New England
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Odds
Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Zaccheaus has collected 194 yards on 15 receptions with three touchdowns, averaging 21.6 yards per game, on 29 targets.
- Zaccheaus has been the target of 29 of his team's 331 passing attempts this season, or 8.8% of the target share.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Zaccheaus has been on the receiving end of 10.9% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.3% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Zaccheaus' matchup with the Patriots.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New England
- The 236.8 yards per game the Patriots are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
- The Patriots have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Cowboys last week, Zaccheaus was targeted seven times and totaled 22 yards on two receptions.
- Zaccheaus has six catches on 11 targets for 92 yards and two touchdowns over his last three outings, averaging 30.7 yards per game.
Zaccheaus' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Olamide Zaccheaus
29
8.8%
15
194
3
5
10.9%
Kyle Pitts
64
19.3%
40
606
1
9
19.6%
Cordarrelle Patterson
49
14.8%
39
473
5
9
19.6%
Calvin Ridley
52
15.7%
31
281
2
10
21.7%
Powered By Data Skrive