Publish date:
Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt
Over/Under Insights
- Ole Miss and its opponents have combined to put up more than 64.5 points in three of nine games this season.
- Vanderbilt's games have gone over 64.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- Saturday's total is 12.5 points higher than the combined 52 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 61.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.9 fewer than the 64.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Rebels games this season is 71.6, 7.1 points more than Saturday's over/under of 64.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 53.8 points, 10.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Ole Miss is 6-3-0 this year.
- This season, the Rebels won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 36.5 points or more.
- Ole Miss' games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).
- The Rebels average just 1.5 more points per game (36.9) than the Commodores give up (35.4).
- When Ole Miss records more than 35.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Rebels rack up 63.6 more yards per game (522.2) than the Commodores give up per outing (458.6).
- In games that Ole Miss amasses more than 458.6 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Rebels have seven giveaways this season, while the Commodores have 14 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ole Miss at SISportsbook.
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- Vanderbilt has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The Commodores have been underdogs by 36.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Vanderbilt's games this year have hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Commodores average 11.1 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Rebels give up (26.2).
- Vanderbilt is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 26.2 points.
- The Commodores average 297.7 yards per game, 129.5 fewer yards than the 427.2 the Rebels allow.
- The Commodores have turned the ball over 17 times, two fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (19).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
36.9
Avg. Points Scored
15.1
26.2
Avg. Points Allowed
35.4
522.2
Avg. Total Yards
297.7
427.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
458.6
7
Giveaways
17
19
Takeaways
14