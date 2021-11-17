SEC rivals will do battle when the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2, 0-0 SEC) battle the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-8, 0-0 SEC) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss and its opponents have combined to put up more than 64.5 points in three of nine games this season.

Vanderbilt's games have gone over 64.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's total is 12.5 points higher than the combined 52 PPG average of the two teams.

The 61.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.9 fewer than the 64.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Rebels games this season is 71.6, 7.1 points more than Saturday's over/under of 64.5.

In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 53.8 points, 10.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Ole Miss is 6-3-0 this year.

This season, the Rebels won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 36.5 points or more.

Ole Miss' games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

The Rebels average just 1.5 more points per game (36.9) than the Commodores give up (35.4).

When Ole Miss records more than 35.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Rebels rack up 63.6 more yards per game (522.2) than the Commodores give up per outing (458.6).

In games that Ole Miss amasses more than 458.6 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Rebels have seven giveaways this season, while the Commodores have 14 takeaways .

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Commodores have been underdogs by 36.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Vanderbilt's games this year have hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Commodores average 11.1 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Rebels give up (26.2).

Vanderbilt is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 26.2 points.

The Commodores average 297.7 yards per game, 129.5 fewer yards than the 427.2 the Rebels allow.

The Commodores have turned the ball over 17 times, two fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (19).

Season Stats