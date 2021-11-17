Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

SEC rivals will do battle when the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2, 0-0 SEC) battle the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-8, 0-0 SEC) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

  • Ole Miss and its opponents have combined to put up more than 64.5 points in three of nine games this season.
  • Vanderbilt's games have gone over 64.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
  • Saturday's total is 12.5 points higher than the combined 52 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 61.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.9 fewer than the 64.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Rebels games this season is 71.6, 7.1 points more than Saturday's over/under of 64.5.
  • In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 53.8 points, 10.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Against the spread, Ole Miss is 6-3-0 this year.
  • This season, the Rebels won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 36.5 points or more.
  • Ole Miss' games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).
  • The Rebels average just 1.5 more points per game (36.9) than the Commodores give up (35.4).
  • When Ole Miss records more than 35.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Rebels rack up 63.6 more yards per game (522.2) than the Commodores give up per outing (458.6).
  • In games that Ole Miss amasses more than 458.6 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
  • The Rebels have seven giveaways this season, while the Commodores have 14 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ole Miss at SISportsbook.
  • Vanderbilt has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
  • The Commodores have been underdogs by 36.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
  • Vanderbilt's games this year have hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Commodores average 11.1 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Rebels give up (26.2).
  • Vanderbilt is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 26.2 points.
  • The Commodores average 297.7 yards per game, 129.5 fewer yards than the 427.2 the Rebels allow.
  • The Commodores have turned the ball over 17 times, two fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (19).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Ole MissStatsVanderbilt

36.9

Avg. Points Scored

15.1

26.2

Avg. Points Allowed

35.4

522.2

Avg. Total Yards

297.7

427.2

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

458.6

7

Giveaways

17

19

Takeaways

14