Publish date:
Penn State vs. Rutgers College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Penn State vs. Rutgers
Over/Under Insights
- Penn State and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.
- In 33.3% of Rutgers' games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 46.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49, is 2.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 39.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.7 fewer than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 52, 5.5 points more than Saturday's total of 46.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Scarlet Knights have averaged a total of 46.7 points, 0.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Penn State Stats and Trends
- In Penn State's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Nittany Lions have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 17.5 points or more.
- Penn State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under only two times in 10 opportunities (20%).
- The Nittany Lions score 26 points per game, 3.3 more than the Scarlet Knights allow per matchup (22.7).
- Penn State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.7 points.
- The Nittany Lions average only seven more yards per game (379.9) than the Scarlet Knights allow per matchup (372.9).
- When Penn State totals more than 372.9 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over 11 times this season, six fewer than the Scarlet Knights have forced (17).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Penn State at SISportsbook.
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Rutgers is 5-4-0 this year.
- The Scarlet Knights have been underdogs by 17.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Rutgers has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Scarlet Knights put up 23 points per game, 5.9 more than the Nittany Lions give up (17.1).
- Rutgers is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 17.1 points.
- The Scarlet Knights rack up 25.2 fewer yards per game (326.5) than the Nittany Lions give up per matchup (351.7).
- In games that Rutgers amasses more than 351.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This season the Scarlet Knights have 10 turnovers, seven fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (17).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Penn State
|Stats
|Rutgers
26
Avg. Points Scored
23
17.1
Avg. Points Allowed
22.7
379.9
Avg. Total Yards
326.5
351.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
372.9
11
Giveaways
10
17
Takeaways
17