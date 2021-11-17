The Penn State Nittany Lions (6-4, 0-0 Big Ten) and Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-5, 0-0 Big Ten) will face each other in clash of Big Ten rivals at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Odds for Penn State vs. Rutgers

Over/Under Insights

Penn State and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.

In 33.3% of Rutgers' games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 46.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49, is 2.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 39.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.7 fewer than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 52, 5.5 points more than Saturday's total of 46.5.

In 2021, games involving the Scarlet Knights have averaged a total of 46.7 points, 0.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Penn State Stats and Trends

In Penn State's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Nittany Lions have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 17.5 points or more.

Penn State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under only two times in 10 opportunities (20%).

The Nittany Lions score 26 points per game, 3.3 more than the Scarlet Knights allow per matchup (22.7).

Penn State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.7 points.

The Nittany Lions average only seven more yards per game (379.9) than the Scarlet Knights allow per matchup (372.9).

When Penn State totals more than 372.9 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over 11 times this season, six fewer than the Scarlet Knights have forced (17).

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Rutgers is 5-4-0 this year.

The Scarlet Knights have been underdogs by 17.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Rutgers has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Scarlet Knights put up 23 points per game, 5.9 more than the Nittany Lions give up (17.1).

Rutgers is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 17.1 points.

The Scarlet Knights rack up 25.2 fewer yards per game (326.5) than the Nittany Lions give up per matchup (351.7).

In games that Rutgers amasses more than 351.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This season the Scarlet Knights have 10 turnovers, seven fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (17).

Season Stats