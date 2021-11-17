The Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) and New Orleans Saints (5-4) will face each other in a Week 11 NFL matchup.

Odds for Eagles vs. Saints

Over/under insights

Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.

New Orleans' games have gone over 43.5 points in five of nine chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 50.4 points per game, 6.9 more than the total in this contest.

The 42.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.6 fewer than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.

The Eagles and their opponents have scored an average of 49.3 points per game in 2020, 5.8 more than Sunday's total.

The 43.5-point total for this game is 1.0 point below the 44.5 points per game average total in Saints games this season.

Eagles stats and trends

Against the spread, Philadelphia is 5-5-0 this season.

This season, the Eagles won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Philadelphia's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Eagles rack up 25.7 points per game, 5.9 more than the Saints surrender per matchup (19.8).

When Philadelphia puts up more than 19.8 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

The Eagles average only 12.3 more yards per game (350.1) than the Saints give up per contest (337.8).

Philadelphia is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team churns out more than 337.8 yards.

The Eagles have eight giveaways this season, while the Saints have 13 takeaways.

Saints stats and trends

Against the spread, New Orleans is 5-4-0 this year.

The Saints have an against the spread record of 4-0 in their four games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more this year.

New Orleans' games this year have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Saints average just 1.6 more points per game (24.7) than the Eagles surrender (23.1).

New Orleans is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.1 points.

The Saints average 28.4 fewer yards per game (321.1) than the Eagles allow per outing (349.5).

When New Orleans churns out more than 349.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This season the Saints have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (9).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Philadelphia has one win against the spread and is 0-4 overall.

Philadelphia has gone over the total twice in four home games this season.

The average point total in Eagles home games this season is 51.1 points, 7.6 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

This year away from home, New Orleans is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Saints have one win ATS (1-2) away from home as 1.5-point underdogs or more.

In five away games this season, New Orleans has hit the over twice.

The average total in Saints away games this season is 43.5 points, equal to this contest's over/under.

