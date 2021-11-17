Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) and New Orleans Saints (5-4) will face each other in a Week 11 NFL matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Eagles vs. Saints

Over/under insights

  • Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.
  • New Orleans' games have gone over 43.5 points in five of nine chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 50.4 points per game, 6.9 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 42.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.6 fewer than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Eagles and their opponents have scored an average of 49.3 points per game in 2020, 5.8 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 43.5-point total for this game is 1.0 point below the 44.5 points per game average total in Saints games this season.
  • Against the spread, Philadelphia is 5-5-0 this season.
  • This season, the Eagles won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.
  • Philadelphia's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Eagles rack up 25.7 points per game, 5.9 more than the Saints surrender per matchup (19.8).
  • When Philadelphia puts up more than 19.8 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall.
  • The Eagles average only 12.3 more yards per game (350.1) than the Saints give up per contest (337.8).
  • Philadelphia is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team churns out more than 337.8 yards.
  • The Eagles have eight giveaways this season, while the Saints have 13 takeaways.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Philadelphia's matchup with the Saints.
  • Against the spread, New Orleans is 5-4-0 this year.
  • The Saints have an against the spread record of 4-0 in their four games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more this year.
  • New Orleans' games this year have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
  • The Saints average just 1.6 more points per game (24.7) than the Eagles surrender (23.1).
  • New Orleans is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.1 points.
  • The Saints average 28.4 fewer yards per game (321.1) than the Eagles allow per outing (349.5).
  • When New Orleans churns out more than 349.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • This season the Saints have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (9).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Philadelphia has one win against the spread and is 0-4 overall.
  • Philadelphia has gone over the total twice in four home games this season.
  • The average point total in Eagles home games this season is 51.1 points, 7.6 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).
  • This year away from home, New Orleans is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Saints have one win ATS (1-2) away from home as 1.5-point underdogs or more.
  • In five away games this season, New Orleans has hit the over twice.
  • The average total in Saints away games this season is 43.5 points, equal to this contest's over/under.

Powered by Data Skrive.