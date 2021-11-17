Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Virginia
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over 66 points six of 10 times.
- So far this season, 44.4% of Virginia's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 66.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 78.8, is 12.8 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 12.8 points more than the 53.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Panthers games this season is 58.2, 7.8 points fewer than Saturday's total of 66 .
- The 66 over/under in this game is 0.6 points above the 65.4 average total in Cavaliers games this season.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Pittsburgh is 8-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Panthers have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more so far this season.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over in 70% of its opportunities (seven times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Panthers rack up 43.5 points per game, 13.0 more than the Cavaliers allow per outing (30.5).
- Pittsburgh is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.5 points.
- The Panthers average 69.1 more yards per game (531.0) than the Cavaliers give up per outing (461.9).
- When Pittsburgh amasses more than 461.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Panthers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Cavaliers have 11 takeaways .
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Virginia is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
- Virginia has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this season (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year the Cavaliers score 12.6 more points per game (35.3) than the Panthers surrender (22.7).
- Virginia is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.7 points.
- The Cavaliers collect 169.3 more yards per game (518.2) than the Panthers give up (348.9).
- When Virginia totals more than 348.9 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- This year the Cavaliers have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Panthers have forced 15 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Virginia
43.5
Avg. Points Scored
35.3
22.7
Avg. Points Allowed
30.5
531.0
Avg. Total Yards
518.2
348.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
461.9
11
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
11