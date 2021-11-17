The No. 20 Pittsburgh Panthers (8-2, 0-0 ACC) have an ACC matchup with the Virginia Cavaliers (6-4, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over 66 points six of 10 times.

So far this season, 44.4% of Virginia's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 66.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 78.8, is 12.8 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 12.8 points more than the 53.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 58.2, 7.8 points fewer than Saturday's total of 66 .

The 66 over/under in this game is 0.6 points above the 65.4 average total in Cavaliers games this season.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh is 8-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Panthers have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more so far this season.

Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over in 70% of its opportunities (seven times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Panthers rack up 43.5 points per game, 13.0 more than the Cavaliers allow per outing (30.5).

Pittsburgh is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.5 points.

The Panthers average 69.1 more yards per game (531.0) than the Cavaliers give up per outing (461.9).

When Pittsburgh amasses more than 461.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Panthers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Cavaliers have 11 takeaways .

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

Virginia has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this season (four times in nine games with a set point total).

This year the Cavaliers score 12.6 more points per game (35.3) than the Panthers surrender (22.7).

Virginia is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.7 points.

The Cavaliers collect 169.3 more yards per game (518.2) than the Panthers give up (348.9).

When Virginia totals more than 348.9 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This year the Cavaliers have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Panthers have forced 15 turnovers.

Season Stats