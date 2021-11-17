The Purdue Boilermakers (6-4, 0-0 Big Ten) and Northwestern Wildcats (3-7, 0-0 Big Ten) will face each other in clash of Big Ten foes at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Purdue vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

Purdue has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47 points in five of 10 games this season.

Northwestern has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in four of 10 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.5, is 4.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 2.4 points under the 49.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Boilermakers games this season is 53.7, 6.7 points above Saturday's total of 47.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 46.2 points, 0.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Boilermakers have been favored by 11 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Purdue's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in 10 opportunities (30%).

The Boilermakers score just 1.5 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats surrender (26.9).

Purdue is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 26.9 points.

The Boilermakers rack up just 5.4 fewer yards per game (416.8) than the Wildcats give up per matchup (422.2).

When Purdue picks up more than 422.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Boilermakers have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wildcats.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Purdue at SISportsbook.

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Northwestern has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 11 points or more four times this year and covered the spread once.

Northwestern has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Wildcats score 17.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer than the Boilermakers allow (22.5).

When Northwestern records more than 22.5 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Wildcats average 27.8 fewer yards per game (331.4) than the Boilermakers allow per outing (359.2).

In games that Northwestern picks up more than 359.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over five more times (19 total) than the Boilermakers have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats