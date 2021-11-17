Publish date:
Purdue vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Purdue vs. Northwestern
Over/Under Insights
- Purdue has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47 points in five of 10 games this season.
- Northwestern has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in four of 10 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.5, is 4.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 2.4 points under the 49.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Boilermakers games this season is 53.7, 6.7 points above Saturday's total of 47.
- In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 46.2 points, 0.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Purdue has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Boilermakers have been favored by 11 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Purdue's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in 10 opportunities (30%).
- The Boilermakers score just 1.5 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats surrender (26.9).
- Purdue is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 26.9 points.
- The Boilermakers rack up just 5.4 fewer yards per game (416.8) than the Wildcats give up per matchup (422.2).
- When Purdue picks up more than 422.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Boilermakers have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wildcats.
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Northwestern has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats have been underdogs by 11 points or more four times this year and covered the spread once.
- Northwestern has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Wildcats score 17.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer than the Boilermakers allow (22.5).
- When Northwestern records more than 22.5 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Wildcats average 27.8 fewer yards per game (331.4) than the Boilermakers allow per outing (359.2).
- In games that Northwestern picks up more than 359.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over five more times (19 total) than the Boilermakers have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Season Stats
|Purdue
|Stats
|Northwestern
25.4
Avg. Points Scored
17.1
22.5
Avg. Points Allowed
26.9
416.8
Avg. Total Yards
331.4
359.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
422.2
15
Giveaways
19
14
Takeaways
15