MWC foes will battle when the No. 23 San Diego State Aztecs (9-1, 0-0 MWC) meet the UNLV Rebels (2-8, 0-0 MWC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for San Diego State vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 41 points in five of 10 games this season.

UNLV's games have gone over 41 points in eight of nine chances this season.

Friday's total is 8.2 points lower than the two team's combined 49.2 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 48.9 points per game, 7.9 more than this contest's over/under.

Aztecs games this season feature an average total of 43.9 points, a number 2.9 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 54.4 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 13.4 points more than this game's over/under.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, San Diego State is 5-4-1 this season.

The Aztecs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10.5 points or more (in three chances).

San Diego State has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Aztecs rack up 27.7 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the Rebels surrender per matchup (31.8).

San Diego State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 31.8 points.

The Aztecs collect 79.1 fewer yards per game (332.1), than the Rebels allow per contest (411.2).

When San Diego State amasses over 411.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Aztecs have 11 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 15 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for San Diego State at SISportsbook.

UNLV Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UNLV is 6-3-0 this year.

The Rebels have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.

UNLV has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this season (four times over nine games with a set point total).

This season the Rebels rack up 4.4 more points per game (21.5) than the Aztecs give up (17.1).

UNLV is 4-2 against the spread and 2-5 overall in games when it scores more than 17.1 points.

The Rebels average only 7.8 more yards per game (313.5) than the Aztecs give up per contest (305.7).

UNLV is 4-1 against the spread and 1-5 overall when the team amasses more than 305.7 yards.

This year the Rebels have turned the ball over 18 times, three more than the Aztecs' takeaways (15).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats