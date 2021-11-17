The San Francisco 49ers (4-5) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) will battle in a Week 11 NFL matchup.

Odds for 49ers vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

San Francisco's games this season have gone over 44.5 points six of nine times.

Jacksonville's games have gone over 44.5 points in four of nine chances this season.

Sunday's over/under is 3.9 points higher than the combined 40.6 PPG average of the two teams.

The 49.4 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 4.9 more than the 44.5 total in this contest.

The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.2 points per game in 2020, 2.7 more than Sunday's total.

The 47.1 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 2.6 points more than this game's over/under.

49ers stats and trends

Against the spread, San Francisco is 3-6-0 this season.

The 49ers have been favored by 6 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

San Francisco's games this year have hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).

The 49ers rack up just 1.8 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Jaguars surrender (25.8).

When San Francisco puts up more than 25.8 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The 49ers average just 4.2 fewer yards per game (362.2), than the Jaguars give up per contest (366.4).

In games that San Francisco picks up over 366.4 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times, nine more than the Jaguars' takeaways (5).

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Jaguars are 3-2 ATS when underdogs by 6 points or more this season.

Jacksonville's games this season have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Jaguars average 7.0 fewer points per game (16.6) than the 49ers surrender (23.6).

The Jaguars rack up only 1.3 more yards per game (332.7) than the 49ers give up (331.4).

In games that Jacksonville picks up more than 331.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 15 times this season, eight more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (7).

Home and road insights

Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this year.

In five home games this year, Jacksonville has hit the over once.

The average point total in Jaguars home games this season is 48.1 points, 3.6 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

On the road, San Francisco has two wins against the spread and is 3-1 overall.

The 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 6-point favorites or more.

In four road games this year, San Francisco has hit the over twice.

This season, 49ers away games average 45.9 points, 1.4 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

