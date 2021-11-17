Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The San Francisco 49ers (4-5) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) will battle in a Week 11 NFL matchup.

Odds for 49ers vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco's games this season have gone over 44.5 points six of nine times.
  • Jacksonville's games have gone over 44.5 points in four of nine chances this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 3.9 points higher than the combined 40.6 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 49.4 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 4.9 more than the 44.5 total in this contest.
  • The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.2 points per game in 2020, 2.7 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 47.1 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 2.6 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, San Francisco is 3-6-0 this season.
  • The 49ers have been favored by 6 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • San Francisco's games this year have hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The 49ers rack up just 1.8 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Jaguars surrender (25.8).
  • When San Francisco puts up more than 25.8 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The 49ers average just 4.2 fewer yards per game (362.2), than the Jaguars give up per contest (366.4).
  • In games that San Francisco picks up over 366.4 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times, nine more than the Jaguars' takeaways (5).
  • Jacksonville has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.
  • The Jaguars are 3-2 ATS when underdogs by 6 points or more this season.
  • Jacksonville's games this season have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • The Jaguars average 7.0 fewer points per game (16.6) than the 49ers surrender (23.6).
  • The Jaguars rack up only 1.3 more yards per game (332.7) than the 49ers give up (331.4).
  • In games that Jacksonville picks up more than 331.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over 15 times this season, eight more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (7).

Home and road insights

  • Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this year.
  • In five home games this year, Jacksonville has hit the over once.
  • The average point total in Jaguars home games this season is 48.1 points, 3.6 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
  • On the road, San Francisco has two wins against the spread and is 3-1 overall.
  • The 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 6-point favorites or more.
  • In four road games this year, San Francisco has hit the over twice.
  • This season, 49ers away games average 45.9 points, 1.4 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

