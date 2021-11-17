It'll be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) against the New York Giants (3-6) in NFL Week 11 action.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 49.5 points six of nine times.

New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in two games this season.

Monday's over/under is 1.4 points lower than the two team's combined 50.9 points per game average.

The 47.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.9 fewer than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.6, 1.1 points above Monday's over/under of 49.5.

The 46.3 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 3.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Buccaneers have won ATS in each of their three games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).

The Buccaneers score seven more points per game (31) than the Giants allow (24).

When Tampa Bay records more than 24 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Buccaneers collect 34 more yards per game (406.4) than the Giants allow per outing (372.4).

In games that Tampa Bay piles up over 372.4 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two fewer than the Giants have forced (14).

Giants stats and trends

New York has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Giants have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

New York's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Giants put up 19.9 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the Buccaneers allow (23.6).

New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 23.6 points.

The Giants average only 0.8 more yards per game (334.8) than the Buccaneers allow (334).

When New York piles up more than 334 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Giants have turned the ball over 11 times, four fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (15).

Home and road insights

Tampa Bay is 4-0 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, at home.

At home, as 10.5-point favorites or more, the Buccaneers are 3-0 ATS.

In three of four games at home this year, Tampa Bay has gone over the total.

Buccaneers home games this season average 49.9 total points, 0.4 more than this outing's over/under (49.5).

This year in away games, New York is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

New York has gone over the total in three of four road games this season.

Giants away games this season average 47.4 total points, 2.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

