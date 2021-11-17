Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

It'll be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) against the New York Giants (3-6) in NFL Week 11 action.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 49.5 points six of nine times.
  • New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in two games this season.
  • Monday's over/under is 1.4 points lower than the two team's combined 50.9 points per game average.
  • The 47.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.9 fewer than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.6, 1.1 points above Monday's over/under of 49.5.
  • The 46.3 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 3.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Tampa Bay is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Buccaneers have won ATS in each of their three games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Buccaneers score seven more points per game (31) than the Giants allow (24).
  • When Tampa Bay records more than 24 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Buccaneers collect 34 more yards per game (406.4) than the Giants allow per outing (372.4).
  • In games that Tampa Bay piles up over 372.4 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two fewer than the Giants have forced (14).
  • New York has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.
  • The Giants have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • New York's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Giants put up 19.9 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the Buccaneers allow (23.6).
  • New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 23.6 points.
  • The Giants average only 0.8 more yards per game (334.8) than the Buccaneers allow (334).
  • When New York piles up more than 334 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • The Giants have turned the ball over 11 times, four fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (15).

Home and road insights

  • Tampa Bay is 4-0 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, at home.
  • At home, as 10.5-point favorites or more, the Buccaneers are 3-0 ATS.
  • In three of four games at home this year, Tampa Bay has gone over the total.
  • Buccaneers home games this season average 49.9 total points, 0.4 more than this outing's over/under (49.5).
  • This year in away games, New York is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • New York has gone over the total in three of four road games this season.
  • Giants away games this season average 47.4 total points, 2.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

