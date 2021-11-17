Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Washington vs. Carolina

Author:

Taylor Heinicke will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (3-6) meet the Carolina Panthers (5-5) in Week 11 at Bank of America Stadium.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Heinicke has thrown for 2,184 yards (242.7 per game) while completing 65.7% of his passes (201-of-306), with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He also has 247 rushing yards on 39 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 27.4 yards per game on the ground.
  • The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the football 43.6% of the time.
  • Heinicke has thrown 31 passes in the red zone this season, 47.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

6

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Heinicke threw for 137 passing yards in one matchup against the Panthers, 85.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Heinicke threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Panthers.
  • The 194.3 yards per game the Panthers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.
  • The Panthers have surrendered 13 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Buccaneers, Heinicke went 26-for-32 (81.2 percent) for 256 yards, while tossing one touchdown.
  • He tacked on three carries for 15 yards, averaging five yards per carry.
  • Heinicke has put up 794 passing yards (264.7 per game) and has a 69.4% completion percentage this year (75-of-108) over his last three games, while throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 14 times for 120 yards, averaging 40.0 yards per game.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

84

26.9%

49

632

4

7

22.6%

J.D. McKissic

46

14.7%

37

367

1

1

3.2%

Ricky Seals-Jones

35

11.2%

23

230

2

11

35.5%

