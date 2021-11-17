Taylor Heinicke will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (3-6) meet the Carolina Panthers (5-5) in Week 11 at Bank of America Stadium.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Heinicke has thrown for 2,184 yards (242.7 per game) while completing 65.7% of his passes (201-of-306), with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He also has 247 rushing yards on 39 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 27.4 yards per game on the ground.

The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the football 43.6% of the time.

Heinicke has thrown 31 passes in the red zone this season, 47.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 6 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Carolina

Heinicke threw for 137 passing yards in one matchup against the Panthers, 85.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Heinicke threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Panthers.

The 194.3 yards per game the Panthers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.

The Panthers have surrendered 13 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Buccaneers, Heinicke went 26-for-32 (81.2 percent) for 256 yards, while tossing one touchdown.

He tacked on three carries for 15 yards, averaging five yards per carry.

Heinicke has put up 794 passing yards (264.7 per game) and has a 69.4% completion percentage this year (75-of-108) over his last three games, while throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 14 times for 120 yards, averaging 40.0 yards per game.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 84 26.9% 49 632 4 7 22.6% J.D. McKissic 46 14.7% 37 367 1 1 3.2% Ricky Seals-Jones 35 11.2% 23 230 2 11 35.5%

