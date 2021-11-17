Big 12 rivals will clash when the TCU Horned Frogs (4-6, 0-0 Big 12) face the Kansas Jayhawks (2-8, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for TCU vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

TCU and its opponents have gone over the current 64.5-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.

So far this season, 44.4% of Kansas' games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 64.5.

The two teams combine to average 49.2 points per game, 15.3 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 13.9 points under the 78.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Horned Frogs and their opponents score an average of 58.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 64.5 total in this game is 6.4 points above the 58.1 average total in Jayhawks games this season.

TCU Stats and Trends

TCU has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

TCU's games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Horned Frogs score 14.2 fewer points per game (29.9) than the Jayhawks allow (44.1).

TCU is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 44.1 points.

The Horned Frogs average 432.1 yards per game, 59.3 fewer yards than the 491.4 the Jayhawks allow per outing.

In games that TCU totals more than 491.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 13 times, one more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (12).

Kansas Stats and Trends

Kansas has two wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

This year, the Jayhawks have just two ATS wins in six games as an underdog of 21.5 points or more.

Kansas' games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).

The Jayhawks put up 15.0 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Horned Frogs give up (34.3).

The Jayhawks average 317.7 yards per game, 144.5 fewer yards than the 462.2 the Horned Frogs give up.

The Jayhawks have 10 giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have 13 takeaways .

Season Stats