TCU vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for TCU vs. Kansas
Over/Under Insights
- TCU and its opponents have gone over the current 64.5-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.
- So far this season, 44.4% of Kansas' games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 64.5.
- The two teams combine to average 49.2 points per game, 15.3 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 13.9 points under the 78.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Horned Frogs and their opponents score an average of 58.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 64.5 total in this game is 6.4 points above the 58.1 average total in Jayhawks games this season.
TCU Stats and Trends
- TCU has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- TCU's games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).
- This year, the Horned Frogs score 14.2 fewer points per game (29.9) than the Jayhawks allow (44.1).
- TCU is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 44.1 points.
- The Horned Frogs average 432.1 yards per game, 59.3 fewer yards than the 491.4 the Jayhawks allow per outing.
- In games that TCU totals more than 491.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This year, the Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 13 times, one more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (12).
Kansas Stats and Trends
- Kansas has two wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- This year, the Jayhawks have just two ATS wins in six games as an underdog of 21.5 points or more.
- Kansas' games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).
- The Jayhawks put up 15.0 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Horned Frogs give up (34.3).
- The Jayhawks average 317.7 yards per game, 144.5 fewer yards than the 462.2 the Horned Frogs give up.
- The Jayhawks have 10 giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats
|TCU
|Stats
|Kansas
29.9
Avg. Points Scored
19.3
34.3
Avg. Points Allowed
44.1
432.1
Avg. Total Yards
317.7
462.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
491.4
13
Giveaways
10
13
Takeaways
12