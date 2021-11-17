The Houston Texans (1-8) will try to halt an eight-game skid when they clash with the Tennessee Titans (8-2) in Week 11.

Odds for Titans vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.

So far this season, 44.4% of Houston's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42, is 2.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 51.9 points per game, 7.4 more than this contest's over/under.

The Titans and their opponents have scored an average of 50.6 points per game in 2020, 6.1 more than Sunday's total.

The 44.5-point total for this game is 0.7 points below the 45.2 points per game average total in Texans games this season.

Titans stats and trends

In Tennessee's 10 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

Tennessee has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (six times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Titans put up just 0.9 fewer points per game (27.8) than the Texans allow (28.7).

Tennessee is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 28.7 points.

The Titans average 347.5 yards per game, 38.4 fewer yards than the 385.9 the Texans allow per outing.

When Tennessee totals more than 385.9 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Titans have 12 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 14 takeaways.

Texans stats and trends

Houston is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Texans have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Texans score 9.0 fewer points per game (14.2) than the Titans allow (23.2).

The Texans collect 280.1 yards per game, 86.4 fewer yards than the 366.5 the Titans allow.

The Texans have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Titans have forced (14).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Tennessee is 4-1 overall and 3-2 against the spread.

Tennessee has hit the over twice in five home games this season.

Titans home games this season average 51.0 total points, 6.5 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Houston has one win against the spread, and is 0-5 overall, on the road.

This year, in five away games, Houston has gone over the total once.

Texans away games this season average 46.4 total points, 1.9 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

