November 17, 2021
Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Houston Texans (1-8) will try to halt an eight-game skid when they clash with the Tennessee Titans (8-2) in Week 11.

Odds for Titans vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.
  • So far this season, 44.4% of Houston's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42, is 2.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 51.9 points per game, 7.4 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Titans and their opponents have scored an average of 50.6 points per game in 2020, 6.1 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 44.5-point total for this game is 0.7 points below the 45.2 points per game average total in Texans games this season.
  • In Tennessee's 10 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • Tennessee has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (six times over 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Titans put up just 0.9 fewer points per game (27.8) than the Texans allow (28.7).
  • Tennessee is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 28.7 points.
  • The Titans average 347.5 yards per game, 38.4 fewer yards than the 385.9 the Texans allow per outing.
  • When Tennessee totals more than 385.9 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Titans have 12 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 14 takeaways.
  • Houston is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Texans have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.
  • Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Texans score 9.0 fewer points per game (14.2) than the Titans allow (23.2).
  • The Texans collect 280.1 yards per game, 86.4 fewer yards than the 366.5 the Titans allow.
  • The Texans have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Titans have forced (14).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Tennessee is 4-1 overall and 3-2 against the spread.
  • Tennessee has hit the over twice in five home games this season.
  • Titans home games this season average 51.0 total points, 6.5 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).
  • Houston has one win against the spread, and is 0-5 overall, on the road.
  • This year, in five away games, Houston has gone over the total once.
  • Texans away games this season average 46.4 total points, 1.9 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

