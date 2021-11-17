Publish date:
Tennessee vs. South Alabama College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tennessee vs. South Alabama
Over/Under Insights
- Tennessee's games this season have gone over 62.5 points five of 10 times.
- South Alabama's games have gone over 62.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- This season, the two teams have combined to average 62.5 points per game, which is the same threshold as Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 10.0 points above the 52.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Volunteers games have an average total of 61.9 points this season, 0.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 51.8 points, 10.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Tennessee has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- The Volunteers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 28 points or more (in two chances).
- Tennessee's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 10 opportunities (70%).
- The Volunteers put up 13.1 more points per game (36.1) than the Jaguars allow (23.0).
- When Tennessee puts up more than 23.0 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- The Volunteers rack up 450.5 yards per game, 129.6 more yards than the 320.9 the Jaguars give up per outing.
- Tennessee is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall when the team piles up more than 320.9 yards.
- The Volunteers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have 22 takeaways .
South Alabama Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, South Alabama is 4-6-0 this year.
- South Alabama has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Jaguars put up 26.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the Volunteers give up (29.5).
- South Alabama is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.5 points.
- The Jaguars rack up 44.9 fewer yards per game (380.0) than the Volunteers give up (424.9).
- This season the Jaguars have turned the ball over 17 times, six more than the Volunteers' takeaways (11).
Season Stats
|Tennessee
|Stats
|South Alabama
36.1
Avg. Points Scored
26.4
29.5
Avg. Points Allowed
23.0
450.5
Avg. Total Yards
380.0
424.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
320.9
11
Giveaways
17
11
Takeaways
22