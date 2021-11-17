It'll be the Tennessee Volunteers (5-5) against the South Alabama Jaguars (5-5) in college football play at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Odds for Tennessee vs. South Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Tennessee's games this season have gone over 62.5 points five of 10 times.

South Alabama's games have gone over 62.5 points in two opportunities this season.

This season, the two teams have combined to average 62.5 points per game, which is the same threshold as Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 10.0 points above the 52.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Volunteers games have an average total of 61.9 points this season, 0.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 51.8 points, 10.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Volunteers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 28 points or more (in two chances).

Tennessee's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 10 opportunities (70%).

The Volunteers put up 13.1 more points per game (36.1) than the Jaguars allow (23.0).

When Tennessee puts up more than 23.0 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Volunteers rack up 450.5 yards per game, 129.6 more yards than the 320.9 the Jaguars give up per outing.

Tennessee is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall when the team piles up more than 320.9 yards.

The Volunteers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have 22 takeaways .

South Alabama Stats and Trends

Against the spread, South Alabama is 4-6-0 this year.

South Alabama has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Jaguars put up 26.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the Volunteers give up (29.5).

South Alabama is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.5 points.

The Jaguars rack up 44.9 fewer yards per game (380.0) than the Volunteers give up (424.9).

This season the Jaguars have turned the ball over 17 times, six more than the Volunteers' takeaways (11).

